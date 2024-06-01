Vir Das, born on May 31, 1979, is a versatile Indian comedian, actor, and musician renowned for his impactful contributions to stand-up comedy, Hindi cinema, and global platforms. Transitioning from successful stand-up to films like 'Badmaash Company,' 'Delhi Belly,' and 'Go Goa Gone,' Das has showcased his talent in approximately 35 plays, 100 stand-up shows, 18 films, eight TV programs, and six comedy specials, including the acclaimed Netflix special 'Abroad Understanding' (2017). In 2019, Vir ventured into American television with 'Whiskey Cavalier' and earned the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series with 'Vir Das: Landing.' Beyond entertainment, he has contributed humorous columns to publications and emphasizes his multicultural background, having been raised in Nigeria, educated in India and the U.S. Das, married to Shivani Mathur since October 2014, combines humor, acting, and musical prowess in a diverse and successful career.