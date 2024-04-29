Imran Khan To Make His Comeback With Vir Das' Directorial Debut 'Happy Patel' Under Aamir Khan Productions: Report

A source, close to the development, told the outlet, “Imran has finally locked in his comeback project, nearly eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to movies last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran’s previous works.” The report further stated that shooting has already kicked off in Goa.