Imran Khan To Make His Comeback With Vir Das' Directorial Debut 'Happy Patel' Under Aamir Khan Productions: Report

Bollywood’s heart throb Imran Khan is poised to make a comeback to films after a hiatus of nine years, marking a significant milestone in his career. According to a report by PeepingMoon, the actor is set to return to the industry, alongside his maternal uncle and mentor, Aamir Khan, who introduced him to audiences as a child actor in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and later, as a leading star in ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.’
After nearly eight months of speculation regarding his return to the silver screen, the actor’s comeback project has been confirmed. Titled ‘Happy Patel,’ it is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
A source, close to the development, told the outlet, “Imran has finally locked in his comeback project, nearly eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to movies last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran’s previous works.” The report further stated that shooting has already kicked off in Goa.
What’s also interesting to note is that ‘Happy Patel’ will mark the directorial debut of actor-comedian Vir Das. Although he has previously been involved as a director and show runner for an unreleased web series, this forthcoming film will mark his directorial debut in feature films. Interestingly, Imran and Vir previously shared the screen in ‘Delhi Belly,’ a film also produced by Aamir Khan.
Mona Singh, who has shared screen space with Aamir Khan in ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ will play a significant role in the upcoming movie. However, the casting for the female lead character has not yet been revealed. Additionally, there are rumours circulating about a possible cameo appearance by Aamir Khan himself, though official confirmation is awaited.
After his web series plan with Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Abbas Tyrewala’ got shelved, ‘Happy Patel’ seems to be like a good fit because it offers the kind of enjoyable and engaging experience that reminds people of his earlier successful movies, which are still loved by audiences.
More details regarding the film are highly awaited.