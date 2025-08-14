Mental Health

"Every Day I Pray for Love": Finding Freedom From Mental Illness Stigma | Chinki Sinha, Vandana Gopikumar

When Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha was asked, “Why this issue on Freedom from Stigma of Mental Illness?” she said, “We want to show, not tell. We want people to write their own stories, that is also freedom, when you have no shame about what happened to you.” Some of the questions this Independence Day issue has raised, Dr. Vandana Gopikumar, the co-founder of The Banyan, says, “came from a real place — and I think that’s what you need, not the jargon, not the mystifications. Many of the articles are based on lived experience.”