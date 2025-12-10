Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

Environmental psychology has been mapping the other side of this problem for decades. Stephen Kaplan’s Attention Restoration Theory argues that directed attention—the effortful focus we use to cope with complex, noisy environments—gets exhausted over time. Natural or low-demand settings allow that system to rest and reset. Experiments by Marc Berman and colleagues make this more concrete: people who walked in nature or even just viewed images of nature showed significantly better performance on attention and working-memory tasks than those who walked through busy urban streets. Urban environments, dense with signage, traffic and stimuli, were measurably less restorative.