Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

Why This Happened Nationally: A Shared Architecture of Erasure

But most importantly, the story of Muslim participation in India’s Left begins long before the railway colonies of Samastipur or the weaving lanes of Darbhanga. It begins with men like Hasrat Mohani, whose politics embodied a paradox the Left never fully resolved. Mohani prayed five times a day, went for Hajj, and kept Ramadan, even as he articulated some of the earliest socialist principles in India. He travelled to Baku in 1921 for the Congress of the Peoples of the East, aligning Indian anti-colonial struggles with global communist thought. He demanded Poorna Swaraj before anyone in Congress dared, and he wrote poetry that carried the emotional weight of rebellion — “Inquilab Zindabad” — a slogan that communists, socialists and revolutionaries would later claim as their own.