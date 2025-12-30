Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Arundhati Roy: In August 2025, the Jammu & Kashmir government banned her book Azadi among 25 titles, alleging they promoted “anti-India” narratives. PEN America was among those who condemned the move, calling it an assault on free expression. She also faced criticism for the cover image of her memoir, which depicts the author smoking a beedi (a thin cigarette). A PIL was filed in the Kerala High Court alleging that the image violated India's tobacco control laws and sent a "damaging message" to society, particularly young women. Later, the Supreme Court intervened and rejected a plea to prohibit the sale of Arundhati Roy's book.