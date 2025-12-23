Arundhati Roy: Literary Icon, India’s “Troublemaker”

Roy’s frank and intimate commentary on India has come up against many legal and political challenges. In 2024, even after she was awarded the PEN Pinter Prize, Indian authorities initiated sedition proceedings against her for her decade-old comments about Kashmir. In 2025, the government banned some of her works in Jammu and Kashmir. This tension between Roy’s global reputation and the criticism she faces at home has shaped her persona as a writer and thinker. While India often seems to view her as a troublemaker, international festivals still invite her to represent South Asia’s literary tradition.