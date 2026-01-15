SC Issues Notice To Mamata, Senior Police Officials In I-PAC Obstruction Case Filed By ED

"The first question which arises is why was there a need to go there in the midst of an election? The last statement in coal scam was recorded in February 2024. What were they doing in 2024 and 2025, and why are they so keen in the midst of elections in 2026? If you get hold of the information, how will we fight the elections? This is why the Party Chairman (Mamata) has the right to go there. It is the property of the party," Sibal said.