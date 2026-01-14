Calcutta High Court disposes TMC plea After ED Says No Data Seized In I-PAC Raids

The Calcutta High Court disposed of TMC’s data protection plea after the ED said no material was seized.
The court recorded submissions made by the ED and the Union of India while closing the petition.
The ED’s plea seeking a CBI probe into January 8 events was adjourned due to a pending Supreme Court SLP.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking protection of its data after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that it had not seized any material during raids at the office and residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) director Pratik Jain last week.
The ruling party had approached the high court seeking an order for preservation of personal and political data that it apprehended may have been seized by the ED during searches conducted on January 8 at the political consultancy firm’s office and Jain’s home. However, representing the ED, additional solicitor general SV Raju informed the court that the agency had not seized anything from either of the two premises, PTI reported.
Taking note of these submissions, Justice Suvra Ghosh said that in view of the statements made by the Enforcement Directorate and the Union of India, nothing further remained to be adjudicated in the matter. The court accordingly disposed of the TMC’s petition, PTI reported.
Justice Ghosh also adjourned a separate petition filed by the ED seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the events of January 8, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the consultancy firm’s office in Salt Lake and its director’s residence on Loudon Street in south Kolkata during the raids. The high court deferred hearing the plea after being informed that the ED had filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court with prayers “which are almost identical with the present application before it,” according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)