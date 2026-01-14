Calcutta High Court disposes TMC plea After ED Says No Data Seized In I-PAC Raids

Justice Ghosh also adjourned a separate petition filed by the ED seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the events of January 8, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the consultancy firm’s office in Salt Lake and its director’s residence on Loudon Street in south Kolkata during the raids. The high court deferred hearing the plea after being informed that the ED had filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court with prayers “which are almost identical with the present application before it,” according to PTI.