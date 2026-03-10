Allahabad HC asks Lucknow DM to appear over alleged appropriation of La Martiniere's land

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Lucknow District Magistrate to appear before the court over allegations that land belonging to La Martiniere College Lucknow was being used for a government project without following proper legal procedures.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • The court asked the district magistrate to explain why its order to measure the disputed land was not followed.

  • The college claims its land is being used for a road and flyover under the Green Corridor Project Lucknow without its consent.

  • The court warned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the delay in compliance is not justified.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow district magistrate to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with allegations that land belonging to La Martiniere College was sought to be used without following due process.

The order was passed by a division bench of the Lucknow bench, comprising Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai, while hearing a petition filed by the college.

The court had earlier directed measurement of the land in question, but noting non-compliance with its order, it asked the district magistrate to personally appear before the bench and explain the situation.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

According to the petition, the college owns land at Kothi Martin Sahib in the Ganeshganj Station area where the government has planned to construct a road and flyover as part of the Green Corridor Project.

The institution alleged that the construction work was being carried out on land owned by it even though neither the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), or the district administration, or the state government had the institution's consent.

While hearing the petition earlier on February 27, the court directed the Sadar sub-divisional magistrate to carry out a measurement of the disputed land and submit a report before the court.

On Monday, the institute placed before the court a February 27 letter sent by the LDA vice chairman to the chief secretary, who is also the ex-officio senior trustee of the Lucknow Martiniere Charities, seeking consent to erect nine pillars on the institute's land.

The petitioner alleged that attempts were being made to take possession of the institution's land without following the prescribed legal procedure.

When the bench asked the state counsel about the status of the measurement exercise, he informed the court that the process had not yet been initiated.

Taking note of the non-compliance, the court directed the Lucknow district magistrate to appear before it and explain the delay, warning that contempt proceedings may be initiated after hearing him.

Established in 1845 under the will of French adventurer and philanthropist Claude Martin, La Martiniere College in Lucknow is among India's most prestigious educational institutions.

The school, run by the Lucknow Martiniere Charities, is known for its long legacy of academic excellence and has produced several distinguished alumni.

