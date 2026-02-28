Lucknow Cinemas Restart The Kerala Story 2 Screenings After Court Relief

Lucknow cinemas have resumed screenings of The Kerala Story 2 following court relief.
The Kerala High Court lifted the interim stay on the film’s release, allowing shows to restart nationwide.
The Central Board of Film Certification has been directed to re-examine the scenes that sparked controversy.
Lucknow cinemas restarted The Kerala Story 2 screenings late on Friday evening after the Kerala High Court lifted its interim stay on the film’s release. The court’s decision cleared the way for theatres across the country to resume shows from 9 pm, bringing relief to exhibitors and audiences who had been awaiting clarity.
In Uttar Pradesh, viewers were seen returning to halls including Novelty Cinema Hall, where bookings reopened shortly after the order. Online ticketing platforms also resumed sales in multiple cities, including Delhi-NCR, as the film returned to screens.
Kerala High Court lifts stay
A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed an earlier interim order that had halted the film’s release for 15 days. The previous order had been issued by a Single Bench led by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.
The matter reached the court following petitions that alleged certain scenes in The Kerala Story 2 could promote hatred and disturb communal harmony. Taking note of the seriousness of the claims, the court had directed the Central Board of Film Certification to re-watch the film and reconsider its certification.
The Board has now been asked to submit a report clarifying whether the disputed portions amount to an insult against any specific community.
Controversy around the sequel
The Kerala Story 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which received national recognition and also sparked debate upon release. The new instalment follows three young women who, according to the film’s narrative, become victims of deceptive marriages and alleged forced religious conversions.
Since the trailer was unveiled, reactions have been sharply divided. Critics on social media have described the project as propaganda, while the filmmakers insist the story is based on documented real-life incidents. Earlier speculation that the teaser had been withdrawn after court intervention was denied by the makers.
With the interim stay now lifted, screenings have resumed nationwide from 9 pm on February 28.