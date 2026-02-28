Rajpal Yadav Launches YouTube Channel After Bail, Seeks Fans’ Blessings

Rajpal Yadav has launched his YouTube channel after securing interim bail.
He says the platform will focus on clean, family-friendly entertainment for viewers of all ages.
The ongoing legal case is linked to financial dues related to his film Ata Pata Lapata.
Rajpal Yadav launches his YouTube channel which marks a new beginning for the actor following his recent interim bail in a cheque bounce case. Known for his comic timing and memorable roles, Rajpal Yadav has now turned to digital content as he steps into what he describes as a fresh chapter in his life.
In a video message shared online, the actor addressed fans directly, asking for their blessings and support. He revealed that his channel, titled Rajpal Naurang Yadav, has been in the works for some time. According to him, the platform will focus on clean, healthy entertainment that can be enjoyed by children, young viewers and older audiences alike.
A fresh start after legal troubles
The launch comes shortly after Yadav secured interim bail in connection with a cheque bounce case. He spent nearly two weeks in custody at Tihar Jail before being released upon depositing bail.
The legal matter is reportedly linked to financial liabilities connected to his 2012 directorial venture, Ata Pata Lapata. The film’s commercial performance led to mounting dues over the years. The case is still under legal process, with further hearings scheduled.
Despite the situation, Yadav appears determined to focus on rebuilding. Shortly after his release, he visited his hometown Shahjahanpur to attend a family wedding, signalling a return to normalcy amid ongoing proceedings.
What to expect from his YouTube channel
Through his new digital venture, Yadav hopes to reconnect with audiences beyond cinema. He described the channel as a space meant to spread positivity and laughter, something he believes is needed more than ever.
While details about the content format remain under wraps, the actor emphasised that the YouTube channel belongs to his viewers as much as to him. He encouraged fans to subscribe, share and engage as he begins this new journey.
Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail on 17 February 2026, and his next court hearing is scheduled for 18 March 2026.