Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Deferred To February 16 In Loan Dispute Case

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing has been postponed to February 16 by the Delhi High Court in the long-running cheque bounce case, as industry colleagues step forward to support the actor.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing adjourned to February 16
Summary
  • Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing deferred to February 16.

  • ₹ 9 crore cheque bounce case under the Delhi High Court.

  • Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood extend support.

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing will now be taken up on Monday (February 16), according to ANI, as the actor remains in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running loan dispute case. His counsel informed the Delhi High Court that time was needed to serve responses to the opposing party and prepare detailed submissions.

Why Rajpal Yadav is in legal trouble

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case dates back over a decade. The actor reportedly took a loan of ₹ 5 crore for his 2012 film, Ata Pata Laapata. When the film failed commercially, repayment became difficult. As reported by multiple outlets, several cheques issued towards repayment allegedly bounced.

Over time, interest and penalties pushed the outstanding amount close to ₹ 9 crore. The case falls under the Negotiable Instruments Act. A magistrate court later convicted Yadav and sentenced him to six months in jail. After exhausting legal remedies, he surrendered at Tihar Jail earlier this month.

What happened during Rajpal Yadav bail hearing

During the recent Rajpal Yadav Delhi High Court hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reportedly pulled him up for repeated assurances to repay the dues without making actual deposits. The court also noted that several adjournments had been sought in the past.

Justice Sharma reportedly said, “You have gone to jail because you didn’t honour your own commitment.”

Industry extends support

Amid the Rajpal Yadav legal trouble, many from the film fraternity have come forward. Salman Khan supports Rajpal Yadav, along with Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, as confirmed by his long-time manager Goldie Jain.

Sonu Sood help extended to Yadav and has publicly appealed for financial assistance. According to media reports, Anup Jalota pledged ₹ 5 lakh, while music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav announced support of ₹ 1.11 crore. Tej Pratap Yadav and others have also expressed solidarity.

Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, thanked the industry for standing by the family during this difficult period. The actor is also seeking interim bail to attend a family wedding, though the matter will now be considered on February 16.

Tags

