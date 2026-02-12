Rajpal Yadav's Wife Expresses Gratitude For Industry's Support Amid Legal Trouble

Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, after his final appeal was dismissed. Before his surrender, the actor, in a statement, said he had been facing a financial crisis. Several celebs from the film fraternity, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mika Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary and others, have stepped forward to support him financially.



Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, has publicly expressed gratitude to those who stood by the actor in these tough times.