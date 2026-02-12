Rajpal Yadav's Wife Expresses Gratitude For Industry's Support Amid Legal Trouble

Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, thanked the film fraternity for extending support to the actor amid the legal troubles.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajpal Yadav with wife
Rajpal Yadav's wife thanks film fraternity for financial support Photo: Instagram/Rajpal Yadav
Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, after his final appeal was dismissed. Before his surrender, the actor, in a statement, said he had been facing a financial crisis. Several celebs from the film fraternity, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mika Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary and others, have stepped forward to support him financially.

Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, has publicly expressed gratitude to those who stood by the actor in these tough times.

Rajpal Yadav's wife thanks Bollywood for the support

Rajpal's wife, Radha, thanked everyone for the financial assistance. “Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help,” she said in a statement to PTI.

Goldie Jain, Rajpal Yadav's manager of over two decades, told SCREEN that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker David Dhawan have also offered financial aid to the actor.

"A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated," Jain said.

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing is scheduled for today.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Rajpal Yadav reportedly took a Rs 5 crore loan in 2010 for his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata. But it was a huge box office disaster. He incurred losses and failed to repay the debt, followed by legal proceedings. The dues had swelled to nearly Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but a bulk amount remained unpaid. On February 5, 2026, his counsel offered a Rs 25 lakh cheque and a new payment schedule, but the Delhi High Court dismissed his final plea seeking more time, following which he surrendered.

