After Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Gurmeet Choudhary has come forward to help Rajpal Yadav amid cheque bounce case.
He has also urged the film fraternity to come together to help the actor in this difficult time.
Earlier today, Sonu Sood also stepped in to offer a “small signing amount”.
Actor Rajpal Yadav recently surrendered to the Tihar Jail following failure to repay a loan of Rs 9 crore and a cheque bounce case. Before surrendering, he made an emotional confession, saying that he was facing financial problems and had no one to seek help. After his statement went viral, Sonu Sood stepped in to offer a “small signing amount” to Yadav. Now, television star Gurmeet Choudhary has also come forward to offer help.
Gurmeet Choudhary offers help to Rajpal Yadav
Gurmeet has offered to help Rajpal and also urged members of the film fraternity to help the actor in this difficult time.
On Tuesday, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.”
“As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own,” he added.