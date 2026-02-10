After Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently surrendered to the Tihar Jail following failure to repay a loan of Rs 9 crore and a cheque bounce case. Before surrendering, he made an emotional confession, saying that he was facing financial problems and had no one to seek help. After his statement went viral, Sonu Sood stepped in to offer a “small signing amount” to Yadav. Now, television star Gurmeet Choudhary has also come forward to offer help.