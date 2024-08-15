Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan

Rajpal Yadav has made headlines after it was reported that the actor failed to repay a loan worth Rs 11 crore. Reports reveal that the actor’s house in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed by the bank. The actor had taken a loan in Mumbai and had put his house in his native place as the mortgage.
As reported by PTI, the Shahjahanpur branch of the Central Bank of India has sealed Rajpal Yadav’s house over the non-repayment of a loan that the actor took in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by the manager of the Shahjahanpur branch – Manish Kumar. Sources close to Yadav revealed that he had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from the Bandra Kurla Complex branch of the bank. The sources also mentioned that the actor had set up a production house – Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited – in 2005 in the name of his parents.
The report mentioned that at the time of sealing the property, the actor owed Rs 11 crore to the bank. The team sealed a part of the Shahjahanpur house on August 8. Locals reveal that the bank authorities hurried to seal the house and that they did not switch off the electrical items inside the house. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told the media that he had no information about the incident as the bank did not approach the local police.
Yadav hails from Kunda village of Shahjahanpur district. The actor visits his native place once a year without fail. He is trained at the National School of Drama, Delhi. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Chandu Champion.’ He will be next seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Baby John’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’