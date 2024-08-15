Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan

As reported by PTI, the Shahjahanpur branch of the Central Bank of India has sealed Rajpal Yadav’s house over the non-repayment of a loan that the actor took in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by the manager of the Shahjahanpur branch – Manish Kumar. Sources close to Yadav revealed that he had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from the Bandra Kurla Complex branch of the bank. The sources also mentioned that the actor had set up a production house – Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited – in 2005 in the name of his parents.