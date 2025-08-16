India Vs Pakistan Set For Asia Cup 2025 Clash - A Look At IND Vs PAK Rivalry In Continental Showpiece

Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14 features India vs Pakistan
India lead 8-5 in Asia Cup encounters against neighbours, Pakistan
Longstanding rivalry draws attention despite calls for boycott
Massive fan interest amid diplomatic tensions ensures record viewership
India and Pakistan cricket teams are scheduled to clash at the Asia Cup tournament in Dubai International Stadium, UAE, on September 14, 2025. This much-awaited match proceeds despite "calls for a boycott" and ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
The India vs Pakistan rivalry draws massive fan interest across South Asia and the global diaspora. Matches frequently "trend globally", reflecting the broader societal, cultural, and geopolitical backdrop against which these games take place.
Attendance and viewership regularly break records for Asian sporting events. And this particular IND vs PAK fixture, if it goes ahead, will be no different. Expect the match in Dubai to draw immense global interest.
India’s participation was confirmed despite earlier doubts stemming from diplomatic tensions with Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the designated host of this edition, has already affirmed its decision to send the national team for the 17th edition of the continental showpiece, which runs from September 9 to 28, 2025.
India Vs Pakistan: Asia Cup Head-to-Head History And Formats
India and Pakistan have faced each other many times in the Asia Cup since 1984. From 1984 to 2014, early editions primarily featured the 50-over format. In 2016 and 2022, tournaments adopted the T20 format. India defeated Pakistan by 54 runs in 1984, while Pakistan secured a 97-run victory in 1995.
The 'Men in Blue' also achieved a comprehensive 228-run win in 2023. In three Asia Cup T20 matches since 2016, India claimed victory twice. Pakistan won once, specifically in Dubai during the 2022 Super 4 stage; Pakistan prevailed by five wickets in that match.
India have won eight of 15 Asia Cup matches against Pakistan, with Pakistan winning five and two matches having "no result". India have also emerged victorious in four of the last five Asia Cup encounters.
Asia Cup format(s) continue to alternate depending on proximity to T20 or ODI World Cup cycles. This edition will see the return of the T20 format as the next World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year, will be a 20-overs affair.
India Vs Pakistan At ICC Tournaments, In A Brief
India and Pakistan regularly face each other in ICC events. India maintains a notable advantage in these tournaments, including both World Cups and T20 World Cups. India lead Pakistan 6–1 in T20I World Cup matches, with Pakistan’s sole win occurring in the 2021 Dubai edition. The teams have met 13 times in T20Is overall; India has nine wins and Pakistan has three.
These ICC encounters are "revered" for their drama and lasting impact on cricketing legacies, especially India’s bowl-out victory in their very first T20 clash.
Meanwhile, former India captain Rohit Sharma has now surpassed Babar Azam in ICC ODI batter rankings. Sharma achieved this ranking despite not playing an ODI since March, largely due to Babar’s "poor showing" in the recent West Indies series. His recent form may "jeopardise" his Asia Cup selection.
Pakistan’s team selection, particularly regarding Babar Azam, remains under scrutiny following his "difficult form" in recent One Day Internationals.
Indian T20 batters also rank highly, with Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav holding top spots in ICC T20I rankings. Both Indian and Pakistani squads for the Asia Cup 2026 are yet to be announced.
India vs Pakistan Matches At Asia Cup
1984: Indian beat Pakistan by 54 runs
1986: India pulled out
1988: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets
1990: Pakistan pulled out
1195: India lost to Pakistan by 97 runs
1997: No result
2000: India lost to Pakistan by 44 runs
2004: India lost to Pakistan by 59 runs
2008: India won by 6 wickets; India lost by 8 wickets (met twice)
2010: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
2012: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
2014: India lost to Pakistan by 1 wicket
2016: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
2018: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets; India lost by 5 wickets (met twice)
2022: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets; India lost by five wickets (met twice)
2023: No result; India beat Pakistan by 228 runs (met twice)
Note: The 2016 and 2022 editions were played under the T20 format.