IND Vs PAK, Under-19 Asia Cup: India Maintain 'No-Handshake' Policy Against Pakistan

India maintained the "no-handshake" policy against Pakistan in their U-19 Asia Cup match which they won by 90 runs at the ICC Academy in Dubai

P
PTI
Emirates Asia Cup U-19 Cricket India vs Pakistan photo: Samarth Nagaraj
Asia Cup U-19 IND vs PAK: India's Samarth Nagaraj, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan | Photo: AP/Ahmed Ramzan
Summary
Summary

  • Rivalry continues between India and Pakistan at the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup

  • No handshake policy between Indo-Pak at the cricket field maintained

  • Check full report

India maintained the "no-handshake" policy against Pakistan in their U-19 Asia Cup match which they won by 90 runs at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

India captain Ayush Mhatre and his Pakistani counterpart Farhan Yousaf ignored each other during the toss at the ICC Academy grounds here.

Both sides did not also shake hands after the match. Chasing 241 for a win, Pakistan were bowled for 150 in 41.2 overs.

The Indian players shook hands with the umpires and then walked off the field.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first and India made 240 all out in 46.1 overs.

Both India and Pakistan had begun their campaigns on a winning note in the tournament.

India thrashed hosts UAE by 234 runs in the tournament opener on Friday, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi making a match-winning knock of 171 off 95 balls.

Pakistan handed a 297-run defeat to Malaysia on the same day.

Published At:
Tags

