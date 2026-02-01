US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

PV Sindhu is slated to play her first match, which is a Round of 32 fixture, in the All England Open on Tuesday (Mar 3) against Thailand's Supanida Katethong

US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport
PV Sindhu is expected to feature in the All England Open 2026 round of 32 match against Supanida Katethong Photo: X/PV Sindhu
  • Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai Airport

  • Star shuttler was on route to the All England Open in Birmingham, UK

  • All flights suspended indefinitely due to rising tensions in the Middle East

  • US-Israel undertake joint military operation against Iran

Amid the on-going joint military operation between US and Israel against Iran, India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday en route to the prestigious All England Open 2026 in Birmingham, UK.

The tournament is scheduled to start from next Tuesday. However, flight operations are currently suspended owing to escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a video on her story, showing the packed and frightened crowd at the airport with a caption: "All flights suspended until further notice.”

Later, the 30-year-old said she was safe but stuck with her team. She added that the speed at which the tensions have escalated is “terrifying”.

“It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying,” Sindhu wrote on her X account.

“So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.

“To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” she added.

Sindhu said that airports are chaotic with many families “stranded and waiting”.

“Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I’m sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope."

“Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.” - PV Sindhu concluded.

US-Israel Strikes On Iran: How It All Started?

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

The military strikes have led to a closure of air space in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'.

The Dubai airport too suspended all operations indefinitely due to airspace closures following missile strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran.

