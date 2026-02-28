Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Pallekele

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, right, and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka step onto the field with teammates before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

1/4 Sri Lanka's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





2/4 Sri Lanka's players form a huddle before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





3/4 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





4/4 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





