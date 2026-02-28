Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Pallekele
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in a critical Super Eights match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Saturday (February 28). The Men In Green need a big win, with a margin of around 63-65 runs (depending on the target they set), if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. To that end, the Salman Ali Agha-led side is going in with three changes, leaving out Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza from the playing XI. The Lankans are already out of contention and looking to end their campaign on a high.
