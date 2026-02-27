Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

Islamabad launches 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' in retaliation to cross-border attacks; Kabul claims 55 Pakistani soldiers killed and multiple posts captured

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Afghanistan conflict Pakistan open war statement Khawaja Asif statement
Afghan Taliban soldiers look toward the Pakistani side, with one peering through the sight of his rifle, on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan in Torkham, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan declares open war with Afghanistan and launches airstrikes killing over 130 Taliban fighters in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

  • Afghan forces claim to have killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured 19 check posts in retaliation along the Durand Line.

  • China, Russia and regional allies urge restraint and dialogue as both sides trade blame for escalation.

Pakistan declared an open war with Afghanistan on Friday after launching airstrikes that killed more than 130 Taliban fighters in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, retaliating against what Islamabad called cross-border attacks by Afghan forces.

The 2,611-km-long border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is known as the Durand Line, which Kabul has not formally recognised.

"Our patience has run out. Now there is an open war between us...Now it will be 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar'. Pakistan's army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs,” Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in a post on X.

His comments came hours after Pakistani forces launched attacks on multiple locations in Afghanistan under 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' late Thursday night in response to what it claimed was “unprovoked firing” from across the border.

'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar' refers to a spiritual song associated with the Sindhi sufi saint Lal Shehbaz Qalandar. The phrase literally means “every breath is ecstasy of Qalandar’, but in common parlance, it refers to acting impulsively without considering the consequences.

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said in a statement that 55 soldiers of Pakistan's military regime were killed in the retaliatory operations by Afghan forces along the Durand Line, Tolo News reported.

It added that during the operations, two headquarters and 19 check posts of the military regime were captured by Afghan forces. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held telephone conversations with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts to exchange views on the current situation.

During talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Dar "underscored that Pakistan responded befittingly to unprovoked Afghan aggression," said the Foreign Office. “Both leaders emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on evolving developments,” the FO said.

Dar discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan the recent regional developments, including the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, it said.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged, it added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year signed a joint defence agreement, pledging to come to the aid of each other in case of attacks by a third country.

China and Russia also expressed concern over the escalation and called on both sides to resolve their differences through diplomatic means.

China, which maintains close ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism, called on both sides to exercise calm and restraint, properly resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and realise a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid more suffering.

Providing an update on the operation, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that at least 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed and more than 200 others injured.

"Afghan Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were targeted, with the possibility of further casualties," he said, adding that at least 27 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were destroyed, and nine other posts were captured.

He claimed that two corps headquarters of the Afghan Taliban, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel vehicles had been destroyed.

According to PTI, state broadcaster PTV News reported that the Pakistan Air Force targeted the Afghan Taliban's important military installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan's armed forces had responded befittingly to the open aggression by the Afghan Taliban.

"The cowardly enemy struck in the darkness of night. The Afghan Taliban made a despicable attempt to target innocent civilians," he was quoted as saying by the interior ministry.

"The Afghan Taliban made a terrible mistake by attacking. They will have to face serious consequences. We will not allow our security to be compromised," Naqvi added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan would not compromise on peace and territorial integrity.

"Our armed forces' response is comprehensive and decisive. Those who mistake our peace for weakness will face a strong response — and no one will be beyond reach," Zardari said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistani forces "are fully capable of crushing any aggressive ambitions." "There will be no compromise on the defence of the beloved homeland and every aggression will be met with a befitting reply," he added.

"The Pakistani armed forces are equipped with professional capabilities, high training and effective defence strategies and are fully capable of dealing with any internal or external challenge," Shehbaz said.

Defence Minister Asif said that following the withdrawal of NATO forces, there was an expectation of peace in Afghanistan, with the Taliban focusing on the development of the Afghan people and regional stability.

“However, the Taliban turned Afghanistan into a colony of India. They gathered all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan and began exporting terrorism,” he alleged, without providing any evidence in support of his claim.

”They deprived their own people of basic human rights. They snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women.” Asif said that Pakistan made every effort to keep the situation normal through direct means and through friendly countries, and it also engaged in full-fledged diplomacy, but the “Taliban became a proxy for India”.

"Today, when attempts are being made to target Pakistan with aggression, our forces are giving a decisive response,” he said.

PTI reported that the Afghan Taliban has blamed the Pakistani army's aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: NZ Lose Half Their Side As Daryl Mitchell Departs

  2. Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener

  3. The Net Question: Why Everyone Is Talking About NRR?

  4. Race To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: What India And Pakistan Need To Reach Knock-Outs?

  5. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  3. The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

  4. NCERT Textbook Row: SC Bans Book With Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary

  5. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 