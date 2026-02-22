Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

Pakistan launched intelligence-based airstrikes along the Afghanistan border, targeting alleged hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State affiliates.
Pakistan claims that the sites were linked to recent attacks inside the country.
Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry condemned the strikes as “a clear violation of international laws,” and warned of an “appropriate and calculated response.”
The Pakistani army carried out multiple airstrikes late Saturday along the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, targeting militant hideouts it claimed were responsible for recent attacks inside Pakistan. An official said that an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also among the targets in the border region.
“Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the border region,” he said.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad “has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region,” but added that the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remained the government’s top priority.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the Afghan Taliban Regime’s inaction against “terrorist groups” allegedly operating from Afghan territory, the Pakistan army urged the Interim Afghan Government to honour its commitments under the Doha Agreement.
“Despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Afghan Taliban Regime to take verifiable measures to deny use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups and foreign proxies to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban Regime failed to undertake any substantive action against them,” the Pakistan army said in a statement.
“Pakistan expects and reiterates [that the] Interim Afghan Government […] fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan, as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost. Pakistan also expects the international community to play a positive and constructive role by urging the Taliban regime to stand by its commitments as part of [the] Doha Agreement to deny use of its soil against other countries; an act vital for regional and global peace and security,” the statement added.
Afghanistan Says It Will Retaliate
Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry condemned Pakistan over the killing of “several civilians” in the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, describing the airstrikes as “a clear violation of international laws”.
Blaming Islamabad for intelligence and security lapses, Kabul vowed an “appropriate and calculated response” to the cross-border action.
“Attacks on national institutions and religious centres are clear proof of the Pakistani military’s intelligence and security failures, and such repeated violations will never conceal their internal shortcomings,” the ministry said.
"We strongly condemn this blatant violation and crime against the country’s national sanctuary. We consider this act a clear violation of international laws, the principles of neighbourliness, and Islamic values,” it said.
The ministry further warned of a “calculated response” to Pakistan’s actions.
“The ministry considers protecting the territory of the country and the security of the people as its legal and national responsibility and warns of an appropriate and calculated response at the appropriate time,” it said.
