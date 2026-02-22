Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

The Pakistan army accused the Afghan Taliban regime of failing to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil and urged the Interim Afghan Government to uphold commitments under the Doha Agreement.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan launched intelligence-based airstrikes along the Afghanistan border, targeting alleged hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State affiliates.

  • Pakistan claims that the sites were linked to recent attacks inside the country.

  • Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry condemned the strikes as “a clear violation of international laws,” and warned of an “appropriate and calculated response.”

The Pakistani army carried out multiple airstrikes late Saturday along the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, targeting militant hideouts it claimed were responsible for recent attacks inside Pakistan. An official said that an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also among the targets in the border region.

“Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the border region,” he said.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad “has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region,” but added that the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remained the government’s top priority.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Afghan Taliban Regime’s inaction against “terrorist groups” allegedly operating from Afghan territory, the Pakistan army urged the Interim Afghan Government to honour its commitments under the Doha Agreement.

Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan - AP
Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

BY Outlook News Desk

“Despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Afghan Taliban Regime to take verifiable measures to deny use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups and foreign proxies to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban Regime failed to undertake any substantive action against them,” the Pakistan army said in a statement.

Related Content
Related Content

“Pakistan expects and reiterates [that the] Interim Afghan Government […] fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan, as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost. Pakistan also expects the international community to play a positive and constructive role by urging the Taliban regime to stand by its commitments as part of [the] Doha Agreement to deny use of its soil against other countries; an act vital for regional and global peace and security,” the statement added.

Afghanistan Says It Will Retaliate

Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry condemned Pakistan over the killing of “several civilians” in the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, describing the airstrikes as “a clear violation of international laws”.

Blaming Islamabad for intelligence and security lapses, Kabul vowed an “appropriate and calculated response” to the cross-border action.

“Attacks on national institutions and religious centres are clear proof of the Pakistani military’s intelligence and security failures, and such repeated violations will never conceal their internal shortcomings,” the ministry said.

"We strongly condemn this blatant violation and crime against the country’s national sanctuary. We consider this act a clear violation of international laws, the principles of neighbourliness, and Islamic values,” it said.

The ministry further warned of a “calculated response” to Pakistan’s actions.

“The ministry considers protecting the territory of the country and the security of the people as its legal and national responsibility and warns of an appropriate and calculated response at the appropriate time,” it said.

(with inputs from The Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Lankan Tigers Restrict ENG To 146/9 In Pallekele

  2. IND Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Men In Blue Take On Proteas In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  4. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  5. AIIMS: Not in Robust Health

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart