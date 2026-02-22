Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

In retaliation for the recent insurgent strikes, Pakistan attacked at least seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan during a midnight military operation, it was revealed early on Sunday.



The most recent terrorist incident occurred on Saturday in the Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where a soldier and an army lieutenant colonel were killed in a suicide attack.



Pakistan has conclusive evidence that Khwarij carried out these acts of terrorism, including at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, one each in Bajaur and Bannu, and another in Bannu on Saturday, at the direction of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.