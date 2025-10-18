Pakistan, Afghanistan Extend Ceasefire as Doha Peace Talks Begin Amid Border Tensions

Pakistan and Afghanistan extended their 48-hour truce to coincide with peace talks in Doha aimed at ending the deadliest clashes since 2021.
Defence ministers from both countries are leading discussions focused on halting cross-border terrorism and easing frontier tensions.
Hours after the ceasefire extension, Kabul accused Islamabad of fresh airstrikes that killed several, prompting Afghanistan to withdraw from a cricket event in Pakistan.
After a week of intense border battles, the South Asian neighbours extended a ceasefire, and Afghanistan and Pakistan announced that they would resume peace talks in Doha on Saturday.
In an effort to end the hostilities that have killed dozens and injured hundreds in the deadliest bloodshed between the two nations since the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021, Pakistan and Afghanistan extended the 48-hour truce on Friday for the length of the Doha talks, according to sources.
"As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today in Doha," Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, adding that the Kabul team led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob had arrived in Doha.
In a statement, Pakistan's foreign office said Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will lead discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban.
"The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border," it said.
Islamabad demanded that Kabul contain the militants who had increased attacks in Pakistan, claiming they operated from havens in Afghanistan. This sparked intense ground warfare between the former allies and Pakistani airstrikes across their disputed 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) frontier.
The Pakistani military is accused by the Taliban of distributing false information about Afghanistan, inciting border tensions, and providing sanctuary to militants associated with ISIS in an effort to threaten its security and sovereignty. The Taliban also deny providing sanctuary to militants who want to attack Pakistan. Islamabad refutes the charges.
Pakistan's relationship with the Afghan Taliban has been significantly strained by militant bloodshed in the country.
According to security officials, a suicide attack near the Afghan border on Friday left seven Pakistani soldiers dead and thirteen injured.
Islamabad does not seek escalation, Pakistan's foreign office said, urging the Afghan Taliban authorities to address Pakistan's "legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities".
"The Afghan regime must rein in the proxies who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are using Afghan soil to perpetrate heinous attacks inside Pakistan," the Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, said on Saturday, addressing a graduation ceremony of cadets.
Hours after the ceasefire was extended, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, according to a spokesman for the Afghan government.
He denounced the attacks and stated that while Kabul had the authority to retaliate, Afghan fighters had been ordered to abstain in order to preserve the standing and respect of its negotiating delegation.
A request for comment on the airstrikes was not answered by the Pakistani military.
Kabul said that its national team will not participate in a November cricket event in Pakistan after the airstrikes killed a few local Afghan cricket players, according to a statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board.
With inputs from Reuters.