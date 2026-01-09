Women's Premier League 2026: Top 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For This Season

Women's Premier League 2026: Here are our top 5 picks for the the most exciting and talented uncapped players to watch out for this WPL season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Womens Premier League 2026: Top 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For This Season
Deeya Yadav during the domestic season for Haryana Photo: Instagram/Deeya Yadav
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Women's Premier League 2026 starts tonight

  • Mumbai and Bengaluru feature in the league opener

  • Deeya Yadav, Gongadi Trisha and Prema Rawat among the 5 uncapped players to watch out for

The 4th edition of the Women's Premier League begins today (Friday, January 9) amid much fanfare with the reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 7:30 onwards.

Mumbai Indians had defeated the Delhi Capitals in the finale last year to clinch their 2nd WPL title against the same opponents who had lost the inaugural finale as well.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, too, had defeated the Delhi Capitals to win their first ever Premier League title across genders in 2024.

This season, fans will be eager to see a new team lift the WPL trophy. During the auction for the 2026 season, all the 5 teams reshuffled their sides with Delhi, Gujarat and UP - all changing their captains with hopes of seeing changes in their fortunes.

There will be a lot of players, who will be playing their maiden WPL edition and as the season begins tonight, here's a look at the top uncapped players to watch out for this season.

1. Deeya Yadav (Delhi Capitals)

At just 16 years old, Deeya Yadav is the youngest player ever to be signed in a WPL auction, joining the Delhi Capitals for INR 10 lakh. She is a right-handed opener, and made headlines when she scored a staggering double-century (213) in U-15 domestic cricket.

She finished the 2025 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy as the fifth-highest run-scorer, scoring 298 runs at an average of nearly 60. She is a perfect fit for a Delhi side, which is packed with power hitters.

2. Anushka Sharma (Gujarat Giants)

Anushka Sharma entered history books when Gujarat Giants made her the most expensive uncapped Indian this season at INR 45 lakh.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder is a middle-order batter and she enters with massive momentum, having scored 207 runs and taken 9 wickets in recent domestic T20s. Her ability to anchor an innings and finishing surely makes her one to watch out for.

3. Gongadi Trisha (UP Warriorz)

Hyderabad's Gongadi Trisha was a standout performer from India’s U19 World Cup defense. She is a technically sound opener who can also bowl handy leg-spin.

Trisha, who was the U19 World Cup Player of the Tournament (309 runs) was a massive bargain at INR 10 lakh. Expect her to provide the Warriorz with much-needed stability.

4. Prema Rawat (RCB)

Returning to RCB after a stellar India A tour of Australia, the 24-year-old leg-spinner is in peak form. She took 7 wickets in 3 T20s against Australia A, showcasing a lethal googly. Her control in the middle overs and handy lower-order batting make her a vital asset.

5. Milly Illingworth (Mumbai Indians)

The Australian is currently one of the fastest young bowlers in the world, consistently hitting 120 kmph. The Mumbai Indians bought her at INR 10 lakh.

Her slingy action and aggressive bouncers impressed everyone at the WBBL.

Published At:
