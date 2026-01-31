WPL 2026: Georgia Wareham's All-Round Show Powers Gujarat Giants Into Playoffs
Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner deliver an all-round performance to take the Gujarat Giants into the playoffs of WPL 2026. They have now become the 2nd team RCB to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. Batting first, GG posted a decent 167 runs on board on the back of handy contributions from Wareham and Gardner. In response, MI were restricted at 156/7 in their stipulated overs, thus losing by 11 runs despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's valiant 82-run knock. Now MI's fate depends on the result of the last match, as they'll move ahead only if DC loses to UP Warriorz in the last league match.
