WPL 2026: Georgia Wareham's All-Round Show Powers Gujarat Giants Into Playoffs

5/9

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr, back left, celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, back centre, and Hayley Matthews, right, after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI