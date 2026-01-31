WPL 2026: Georgia Wareham's All-Round Show Powers Gujarat Giants Into Playoffs

Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner deliver an all-round performance to take the Gujarat Giants into the playoffs of WPL 2026. They have now become the 2nd team RCB to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. Batting first, GG posted a decent 167 runs on board on the back of handy contributions from Wareham and Gardner. In response, MI were restricted at 156/7 in their stipulated overs, thus losing by 11 runs despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's valiant 82-run knock. Now MI's fate depends on the result of the last match, as they'll move ahead only if DC loses to UP Warriorz in the last league match.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W
Gujarat Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner, right, celebrates after winning a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also seen. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
1/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W
Gujarat Giants' players celebrate after winning a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W-Shabnim Ismail
Mumbai Indians’ Shabnim Ismail takes the catch of Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. -
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W -Harmanpreet Kaur
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W
Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W-Amelia Kerr
Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr, back left, celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, back centre, and Hayley Matthews, right, after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W -Sophie Devine
Gujarat Giants’ Sophie Devine, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W Anushka Sharma
Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W -Amelia Kerr
Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr, back left, celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, back centre, and Hayley Matthews, right, after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants’ captain Anushka Sharma during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
WPL 2026 GG-W vs MI-W-Ashleigh Gardner
Gujarat Giants’ captain Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 International cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at BCA Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: BCCI via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

  2. Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Harry Manenti Provides Strong Finish

  3. Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  5. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  3. Disabled Rights Platform Calls Union Budget ‘Exclusionary’

  4. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  5. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  2. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  3. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  4. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  5. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes