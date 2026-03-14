Salman Agha Run-Out Controversy: Pakistan Batter Handed Demerit Point For Level 1 Offence

Although it was a bizarre incident in which Agha was trying to showcase positive sportsmanship but what followed later, his reaction in particular, has landed him in hot waters

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Salman Agha Run-Out Controversy: Pakistan Batter Handed Demerit Point For Level 1
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Salman Agha’s penalised for his aggressive behaviour | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Salman Ali Agha penalised by the ICC for his aggressive behavior against Bangladesh

  • Agha threw his gloves and bat to protest against Mehidy Hasan Miraz's attempted run-out

  • The Pakistani skipper accepted the sanctions

Pakistan's white-ball captain Salman Ali Agha has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for his aggressive and impulsive behaviour on field during the 2nd of a 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Friday (March 14) at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Salman Agha's antics on the field went quickly viral on social media and since then a lot of reactions have come in. The Pakistani captain himself reacted to the incident in the post-match press conference, stating that it was a heat of the moment occurrence.

Although it was a bizarre incident in which Agha was trying to showcase positive sportsmanship but what followed later, his reaction in particular, has landed him in hot waters.

What Actually Happened Between Salman Ali Agha And Mehidy Hasan Miraz?

The scene unfolded in the 39th over of the 1st innings, bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. While Mohammad Rizwan was on strike, the batter played a down the ground shot that hit Salman’s pads and stopped.

Agha then attempted to hand it back to Mehidy but the latter had different plans. The Bangladesh captain quickly grabbed the ball and broke the stumps with Salman Agha standing miles off the crease and had no opportunity to return.

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The case was then sent to the 3rd umpire, who upheld the decision of run-out, leaving Salman Ali Agha in sheer disbelief and anger. The Pakistani skipper then appeared to be throwing away his gloves and his bat in an aggressive outpour.

Agha Admits To Offences And Accepts Penalties

Agha's anger was justified but his reaction wasn't and therefore, the ICC charged him with a Level 1 breach of the apex body's Code of Conduct.

He was also found to be breaching Article 2.2 which reprimands a player for "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

In a latest release, the ICC also handed 1 demerit point to Salman Ali Agha's disciplinary record.

As per the apex body, the 32-year-old admitted to those offences and peacefully accepted the charges imposed by ICC's International Panel of Referees member Neeyamur Rashid Rahul.

Although Pakistan later went on to win the 2nd ODI by 128 runs and levelled the series 1-1, Agha's behaviour marred the Green Army's victory. The 3rd and final one-dayer takes place on Sunday, March 15 in Dhaka.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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