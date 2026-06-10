India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND-W Set For ENG Test In Cardiff

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India Women and England Women on Wednesday, June 10, at Cardiff Wales Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match
File photo of India women cricket team batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/BCCI Women
India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India Women and England Women at Cardiff Wales Stadium on Wednesday, June 10. India head into the contest on the back of a confident 26-run victory over West Indies, while England will be eager to respond after a five-wicket defeat to Australia. With the tournament set to begin on June 12, both sides will be looking to fine-tune their combinations and build momentum in their final warm-up outing before the real action gets underway.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Good Afternoon!

Greetings and welcome back to another live blog. Today, all eyes are on Cardiff Wales Stadium as India Women take on England Women in their final warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Both sides will be eager to fine-tune their preparations and build momentum before the tournament begins, so stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and match developments as they happen.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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