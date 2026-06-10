India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND-W Set For ENG Test In Cardiff

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma
England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman
India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Good Afternoon!
Greetings and welcome back to another live blog. Today, all eyes are on Cardiff Wales Stadium as India Women take on England Women in their final warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Both sides will be eager to fine-tune their preparations and build momentum before the tournament begins, so stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and match developments as they happen.