India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND-W Set For ENG Test In Cardiff

File photo of India women cricket team batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/BCCI Women

India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India Women and England Women at Cardiff Wales Stadium on Wednesday, June 10. India head into the contest on the back of a confident 26-run victory over West Indies, while England will be eager to respond after a five-wicket defeat to Australia. With the tournament set to begin on June 12, both sides will be looking to fine-tune their combinations and build momentum in their final warm-up outing before the real action gets underway.

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10 Jun 2026, 01:03:34 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman