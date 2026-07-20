When Is UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Main Draw? Check Dates, Format Details, Qualified Teams - All You Need To Know

UCL 2026-27 league phase gets underway from September 8
There are still teams left to be qualified for the prestigious tournament
PSG are the current holders of the trophy
The new season of the UEFA Champions League, Europe's top-tier club competition, will get underway with the main draw set to be held on August 27, Thursday at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the current holders of the trophy after beating Arsenal in the final in the 2025-26 competition via penalty shootout. The Les Parisiens will be eyeing to defend the title again and will feature some new managers at the helm and fresh faces in the squad.
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Format Explained
In the league stage of the 2026/27 Champions League, each team will compete in eight matches – four at their home ground and four on the road. The 36 participating teams will be divided into four groups of nine, based on their past performances both in European competitions and in their domestic leagues.
Following the completion of the eight matches, the leading eight teams will secure their spots directly in the Round of 16, while those placed from ninth to 24th will enter a playoff round. Subsequently, the competition will proceed with two-legged knockout matches leading up to the final, which will take place at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium in the heart of the Spanish capital.
Which Teams Have Already Qualified For The League Phase?
A total of 29 teams have already secured their place in the league phase due to their performance in the previous domestic season. The final seven teams will qualify through the qualifying rounds prior to the draw being conducted.
England – Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man City, Manchester United, Liverpool
Spain – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis
Italy – Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como
Germany – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Stuttgart
France – Paris Saint-Germain, Lens, Lille
Netherlands – PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord
Portugal - Porto, Sporting CP
Belgium – Club Brugge
Czechia – Slavia Prague
Turkey – Galatasaray
Ukraine – Shakhtar Donetsk
What Are The Key Dates For League Phase Fixtures?
Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027
What Are The Dates For Knockouts, Semi-Final And Final?
Knockout phase play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 February 2027
Round of 16: 9/10 & 16/17 March 2027
Quarter-finals: 6/7 & 13/14 April 2027
Semi-finals: 27/28 April & 4/5 May 2027
Final: 5 June 2027
Who Will Telecast And Live Stream UCL 2026-27 In India For Free?
As of now, there is no new update for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 telecast and live streaming info rights for Indian viewers.