When Is UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Main Draw? Check Dates, Format Details, Qualified Teams - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Here's everything you need to know about the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 featuring key dates for the main draw, league phase and final

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League Trophy Photo: UEFA
Summary of this article

  • UCL 2026-27 league phase gets underway from September 8

  • There are still teams left to be qualified for the prestigious tournament

  • PSG are the current holders of the trophy

The new season of the UEFA Champions League, Europe's top-tier club competition, will get underway with the main draw set to be held on August 27, Thursday at the UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the current holders of the trophy after beating Arsenal in the final in the 2025-26 competition via penalty shootout. The Les Parisiens will be eyeing to defend the title again and will feature some new managers at the helm and fresh faces in the squad.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Format Explained

In the league stage of the 2026/27 Champions League, each team will compete in eight matches – four at their home ground and four on the road. The 36 participating teams will be divided into four groups of nine, based on their past performances both in European competitions and in their domestic leagues.

Following the completion of the eight matches, the leading eight teams will secure their spots directly in the Round of 16, while those placed from ninth to 24th will enter a playoff round. Subsequently, the competition will proceed with two-legged knockout matches leading up to the final, which will take place at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium in the heart of the Spanish capital.

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Which Teams Have Already Qualified For The League Phase?

A total of 29 teams have already secured their place in the league phase due to their performance in the previous domestic season. The final seven teams will qualify through the qualifying rounds prior to the draw being conducted.

  • England – Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man City, Manchester United, Liverpool

  • Spain – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis

  • Italy – Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como

  • Germany – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Stuttgart

  • France – Paris Saint-Germain, Lens, Lille

  • Netherlands – PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

  • Portugal - Porto, Sporting CP

  • Belgium – Club Brugge

  • Czechia – Slavia Prague

  • Turkey – Galatasaray

  • Ukraine – Shakhtar Donetsk

What Are The Key Dates For League Phase Fixtures?

  • Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026

  • Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026

  • Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026

  • Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026

  • Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026

  • Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026

  • Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027

  • Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

What Are The Dates For Knockouts, Semi-Final And Final?

  • Knockout phase play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 February 2027

  • Round of 16: 9/10 & 16/17 March 2027

  • Quarter-finals: 6/7 & 13/14 April 2027

  • Semi-finals: 27/28 April & 4/5 May 2027

  • Final: 5 June 2027

Who Will Telecast And Live Stream UCL 2026-27 In India For Free?

As of now, there is no new update for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 telecast and live streaming info rights for Indian viewers.

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