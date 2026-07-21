When Does Top Five Domestic Leagues 2026-27 Season Start? Know Return Date Of Star Footballers After End Of World Cup

Europe's top clubs balance pre-season training with player rest after the FIFA World Cup
Defending champions face fierce challengers across Europe's top five leagues
Newly promoted teams join the elite tiers ready to shake up the tables
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now concluded, the European football landscape is transitioning rapidly. While World Cup finalists and deep-run participants enjoy mandatory recovery breaks, squad members who exited early have already returned to club bases to kick off pre-season training.
Managers are having a tough time trying to build their teams while dealing with tired players. Now, all eyes are on Europe's top five leagues as teams get ready for the new season.
Premier League (England)
Arsenal enter the season as the defending champions after ending their long wait for the title under manager Mikel Arteta. Big rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool are busy improving their squads to try and steal the trophy away. Meanwhile, three new clubs—Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Hull City—have been promoted from the Championship and are excited to test themselves against the best teams in the country.
La Liga (Spain)
Barcelona are the two-time defending champions under manager Hansi Flick. Their fierce rivals, Real Madrid—now managed by José Mourinho—are hungry to win the league back after finishing as runners-up two years in a row. The league also welcomes new energy from promoted sides Racing Santander and Deportivo A Coruña, who won direct promotion, alongside Málaga, who won the promotion play-offs.
Serie A (Italy)
Inter Milan are the defending champions wearing the scudetto, but they face a tough challenge from historical rivals like Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli, who have all made smart transfers to try and knock them off the top. The Italian top flight is also joined by newly promoted clubs Venezia, Frosinone, and Monza, who are all eager to prove what they can do.
Bundesliga (Germany)
Bayern Munich are back on top as the defending champions, trying to hold off strong challengers like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. A major storyline this season is the historic arrival of debutants SV Elversberg, who are playing in the top tier for the very first time alongside returning traditional clubs Schalke 04 and SC Paderborn.
Ligue 1 (France)
Paris Saint-Germain are the reigning champions who have ruled French football for years. The chasing pack—including teams like Marseille, Monaco, and Lens—are working on new tactical plans to finally close the gap. The league has also added newly promoted teams like Troyes and Le Mans, who are stepping up from Ligue 2 to surprise everyone, shake up the traditional order, and test themselves against France's finest.
Top Five Domestic Leagues 2026: Start Dates
Premier League: August 21, 2026
La Liga: August 16, 2026
Bundesliga: August 28, 2026
Serie A: August 22, 2026
Ligue 1: August 21, 2026