Inside The Storm: Why The Start Of Mexico Vs Ecuador Was Delayed

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 1 July 2026 7:36 am

The round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup between Mexico and Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium was delayed due to severe thunderstorm and intense lightening. The official kick-off time was pushed from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM due to the delay

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 1 July 2026 7:36 am

Rain falls as fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. AP Photo/Fernando Llano

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