Inside The Storm: Why The Start Of Mexico Vs Ecuador Was Delayed

The round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador delayed due to inclement weather
Violent storm surrounded the capital city roughly two hours before the match resulting in torrential rains and lightening strikes
The official kick-off time was pushed from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM due to the weather
The start of the Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match on June 30, 2026, was officially delayed due to a severe thunderstorm and intense lightning activity. The high-stakes knockout match at the Mexico City Stadium was halted just minutes before its scheduled 7:00 PM local kickoff time.
A violent storm system began moving over the capital roughly two hours before the match start time, escalating into a torrential downpour accompanied by close-range lightning strikes.
To protect players, staff, and spectators, officials activated FIFA's severe weather safety protocols. Under standard tournament safety rules, any recorded lightning strike within an 8-to-10-mile radius triggers a mandatory minimum 30-minute delay.
Ground officials ordered both teams to clear the pitch and halt their warm-up routines, while fans inside the open-air stadium were instructed to seek shelter under covered concourses.
Subsequently, ground operations pushed the match back by 60 minutes, shifting the start time from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time, to let the storm clear.
Earlier, France and Norway defeated Sweden and Ivory Coast, respectively, to join Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, and Morocco in the Round of 16.