Inside The Storm: Why The Start Of Mexico Vs Ecuador Was Delayed

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

The round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup between Mexico and Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium was delayed due to severe thunderstorm and intense lightening. The official kick-off time was pushed from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM due to the delay

Mexico Vs Ecuador match delayed due to bad weather
Rain falls as fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. AP Photo/Fernando Llano
Summary of this article

  • The round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador delayed due to inclement weather

  • Violent storm surrounded the capital city roughly two hours before the match resulting in torrential rains and lightening strikes

  • The official kick-off time was pushed from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM due to the weather

The start of the Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match on June 30, 2026, was officially delayed due to a severe thunderstorm and intense lightning activity. The high-stakes knockout match at the Mexico City Stadium was halted just minutes before its scheduled 7:00 PM local kickoff time.

Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of Mexico vs Ecuador match here.

A violent storm system began moving over the capital roughly two hours before the match start time, escalating into a torrential downpour accompanied by close-range lightning strikes.

To protect players, staff, and spectators, officials activated FIFA's severe weather safety protocols. Under standard tournament safety rules, any recorded lightning strike within an 8-to-10-mile radius triggers a mandatory minimum 30-minute delay.

Ground officials ordered both teams to clear the pitch and halt their warm-up routines, while fans inside the open-air stadium were instructed to seek shelter under covered concourses.

Subsequently, ground operations pushed the match back by 60 minutes, shifting the start time from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM local time, to let the storm clear.

Related Content
Mexico will be up against Ecuador in round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Mexico Stadium on July 1. - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Soccer fans get revved up at a watch party on Reforma Ave., near the Angel of Independence monument, for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador, in Mexico City - AP/Marco Ugarte
Players from Mexico celebrate after the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
A general view of the stadium during a storm delay in the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, - AP/Matt Rourke

Earlier, France and Norway defeated Sweden and Ivory Coast, respectively, to join Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, and Morocco in the Round of 16.

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