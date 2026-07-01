Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Rain Hampers Start Of MEX Vs ECU Match

Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the MEX vs ECU, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Mexico City Stadium, right here

Mexico players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Mexico players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Mexico and Ecuador face off today in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City. Mexico has triumphed in all three of their World Cup matches to date and aims to continue that streak with a chance to secure a spot in the round of 16. Ecuador enters the match following an unexpected win against Germany and will require another surprise performance to progress. Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the MEX vs ECU, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Mexico City Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 05:42:50 am IST Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU FA Have Responded After MEX Fans Make Noise Near Players Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men in Blazers (@meninblazers)

1 Jul 2026, 05:28:31 am IST Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H The two teams will meet on the field for the 28th time in their history, with El Tri holding the advantage, having secured 15 victories, eight draws, and four losses. Mexico triumphed over Ecuador 2–1 in their sole World Cup match-up, which took place in 2002.

1 Jul 2026, 05:11:21 am IST Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lineups Out Mexico: Rangel (GK); Sanchez, Montes (c), Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Mora; Jimenez, Quinones, Alvarado. Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo (c), Vite, Angulo; Valencia, Plata.