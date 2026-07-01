Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Rain Hampers Start Of MEX Vs ECU Match

Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU FA Have Responded After MEX Fans Make Noise Near Players Hotel
Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H
The two teams will meet on the field for the 28th time in their history, with El Tri holding the advantage, having secured 15 victories, eight draws, and four losses. Mexico triumphed over Ecuador 2–1 in their sole World Cup match-up, which took place in 2002.
Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lineups Out
Mexico: Rangel (GK); Sanchez, Montes (c), Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Mora; Jimenez, Quinones, Alvarado.
Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo (c), Vite, Angulo; Valencia, Plata.
Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fortress Azteca
If you seek further encouraging indicators for Mexico, consider this fact – throughout three tournaments, the country has maintained an unbeaten record at Estadio Azteca, where today’s round of 32 match is taking place. In a total of eight matches held there, Mexico has achieved six victories and two draws.