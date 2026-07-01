Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Rain Hampers Start Of MEX Vs ECU Match

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Mexico Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the MEX vs ECU, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Mexico City Stadium, right here

Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a el tri players celeb AP photo
Mexico players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Mexico and Ecuador face off today in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City. Mexico has triumphed in all three of their World Cup matches to date and aims to continue that streak with a chance to secure a spot in the round of 16. Ecuador enters the match following an unexpected win against Germany and will require another surprise performance to progress. Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the MEX vs ECU, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Mexico City Stadium, right here
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Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU FA Have Responded After MEX Fans Make Noise Near Players Hotel

Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H

The two teams will meet on the field for the 28th time in their history, with El Tri holding the advantage, having secured 15 victories, eight draws, and four losses. Mexico triumphed over Ecuador 2–1 in their sole World Cup match-up, which took place in 2002.

Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lineups Out

Mexico: Rangel (GK); Sanchez, Montes (c), Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Mora; Jimenez, Quinones, Alvarado.

Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo (c), Vite, Angulo; Valencia, Plata.

Mexico Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fortress Azteca

If you seek further encouraging indicators for Mexico, consider this fact – throughout three tournaments, the country has maintained an unbeaten record at Estadio Azteca, where today’s round of 32 match is taking place. In a total of eight matches held there, Mexico has achieved six victories and two draws.

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