Bienvenido! World Cup Champs ESP Arrive On Home Soil To A Hero's Welcome

Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home on Monday, where the 26-man squad is due to meet with Spain’s royals and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before boarding an open-top bus for a raucous parade through central Madrid. Thousands of fans will greet them as they travel down Madrid’s historic avenues from near Moncloa Palace, the prime minister’s official residence, to Cibeles Square. A ceremony with the players will then be held at the square, where previous Spanish national teams and their supporters have traditionally gathered to celebrate. Spain walked off with the trophy at Sunday’s final after defeating now-dethroned champion Argentina 1-0 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was only the second time — after a 2010 victory in South Africa — that Spain won the title.

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Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Players from Spain's national soccer team celebrate at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Spain's Alex Baena holds the trophy during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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2/22
Spains Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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3/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Spain's head football coach, Luis de la Fuente, is carried aloft by his players during celebrations at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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4/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Players from Spain's national soccer team celebrate atop a bus as it travels through crowded streets in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: Fernando Sánchez/Europa Press via AP
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5/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Players from Spain's national soccer team celebrate atop a bus as it travels through crowded streets in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final. | Photo: Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via AP
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6/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Spain's Mikel Merino waves during celebrations of the Spanish national team at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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7/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Spain's Nico Williams waves during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP /Manu Fernandez
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8/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Spain's Pau Cubarsi, center, during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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9/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Spain's head soccer coach Luis de la Fuente arrives at the stage during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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10/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home
Spain's Dani Olmo waves during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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11/22
Spain’s World Cup winners return home Fabian Ruiz
Spain's Fabian Ruiz waves during celebrations of the national team at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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12/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Players from Spain's national soccer team celebrate at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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13/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans hold flares during celebrations at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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14/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans crowd together as they wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Cibeles square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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15/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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16/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans crowd together as they wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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17/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans crowd together as they wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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18/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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19/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
A fan holds up an image of Spain's head soccer coach Luis de la Fuente as a crowd awaits the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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20/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team during celebrations in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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21/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Fans crowd together as they wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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22/22
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home
Spain's Rodrigo Hernandez lifts the World Cup trophy alongside Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, left, and Royal Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Louzan as they arrive at Madrid airport on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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