Bienvenido! World Cup Champs ESP Arrive On Home Soil To A Hero's Welcome
Spain’s World Cup winning soccer team returned home on Monday, where the 26-man squad is due to meet with Spain’s royals and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before boarding an open-top bus for a raucous parade through central Madrid. Thousands of fans will greet them as they travel down Madrid’s historic avenues from near Moncloa Palace, the prime minister’s official residence, to Cibeles Square. A ceremony with the players will then be held at the square, where previous Spanish national teams and their supporters have traditionally gathered to celebrate. Spain walked off with the trophy at Sunday’s final after defeating now-dethroned champion Argentina 1-0 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was only the second time — after a 2010 victory in South Africa — that Spain won the title.
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