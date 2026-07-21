Australia's Big Three Return: Cummins, Hazlewood And Lyon Ready For Bangladesh Tests

Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon return for Bangladesh Tests
Boland faces selection pressure after Hazlewood's comeback
Australia begin a busy 21-Test cycle with the two-match series
Australia will head into their two-Test home series against Bangladesh with three of their biggest match-winners back in the fold, as captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon return from injury to headline a 13-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) fixtures in Darwin and Mackay.
The trio missed significant portions of Australia's recent Ashes campaign through various injuries, forcing the selectors to rely on their depth. Their return, however, restores the experienced core of the bowling attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland as Australia begin what promises to be a demanding stretch of Test cricket.
The Bangladesh series is the first of a schedule that could see Australia play as many as 20 Tests over the next 11 months, with a potential WTC final taking that tally to 21.
National selector George Bailey praised the returning veterans for their rehabilitation efforts.
"The NSP look forward to the return of Pat, Josh and Nathan. They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM teams, over the past few months to return from their respective injuries."
Bailey also stressed that the current squad may not remain unchanged given Australia's packed calendar.
"While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches. As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players."
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|No Result
|Points
|PCT (%)
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24.36
|8
|West Indies
|10
|1
|7
|0
|2
|0
|18
|15
|9
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8.33
Selection headaches and batting reshuffle await Australia
The return of Hazlewood creates one of the biggest selection dilemmas for the team management. Scott Boland impressed throughout the Ashes and has built an outstanding Test record, making it difficult to accommodate all four frontline pacers alongside Lyon. Australia are expected to assess conditions before finalising their pace attack for the opening Test in Darwin.
The squad also begins a new era following Usman Khawaja's retirement from Test cricket. Rather than introducing another specialist batter, selectors have retained the core batting group, with Cameron Green likely to move into the No. 5 position while Beau Webster continues as the all-round option lower down the order.
Jake Weatherald has been backed to continue opening alongside Travis Head despite a modest start to his Test career, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith remain key figures in the top order. Josh Inglis has once again been included as the reserve wicketkeeper-batter after featuring during the Ashes.
Australia currently sit atop the World Test Championship standings and will be aiming to strengthen their position against Bangladesh before tougher assignments later in the cycle, including tours of South Africa and England.
Australia's Test squad vs Bangladesh
Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster