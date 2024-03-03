Nathan Michael Lyon is an Australian international cricketer. He made his test debut in 2011 and plays domestic cricket for New South Wales. Lyon is an off-spin bowler and a lower-order right-handed batsman. Considered the most successful off-spin bowler of all time for Australia, Lyons holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian off-spin bowler. In January 2021, Lyon played in his 100th Test match during Australia’s series against India. As of December 2023, Lyon is Australia’s third-highest test wicket taker of all time and ranks eighth among all international players in test cricket with over 500 wickets to his name. He was a member of the Australian team that won the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

Lyon played club cricket for the University of Western Sydney club and grade cricket for Bankstown District Cricket Club, steadily honing his skills as an off-spin bowler. In 2010 at age 23, he finally earned a rookie contract with the South Australian cricket team.

In just his second first-class match for South Australia in 2011, he took a seven-wicket haul against Tasmania.

Later that year in July 2011, Nathan Lyon earned a surprise call-up to the Australian Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka at age 24. He made his Test debut in Galle, taking his first wicket by dismissing Kumar Sangakkara. Lyon instantly repaid the selectors' faith on a challenging subcontinent tour with 16 wickets in 3 Tests.

A consistent big tournament performer, he was Australia's leading wicket-taker at the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups.

Overall in Tests, Lyon has taken over 460 wickets in 115 matches at a superb average under 32, firmly establishing himself among the greats of Australian off-spin. Behind only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, Lyon is rapidly closing in to become Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

At age 35, Lyon continues to be the leader of Australia's spin attack across all formats. His durability and stamina have been exemplary, featuring in over 200 international matches for Australia so far despite his relatively late start in first-class cricket.

Lyon has achieved several honours for his performances. He has been named to the ICC Test Team of the Year three times and was the recipient of the Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Award in 2019 and 2024.