Nathan Lyon took ten wickets for the match and brought New Zealand’s attempted fight back in the first test to a shuddering halt as Australia completed a 172-run win on Sunday and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand resumed at 111-3 on the fourth day in its second innings and collapsed in the face of superb spin bowling from Lyon (6-65) to be all out for 196 a few minutes after the scheduled lunch break.

Lyon completed match figures of 10-108, his fifth 10-wicket bag, which went along with his 41 as nightwatchman in Australia’s second innings.

The Black Caps were unable to sustain the stubborn fight back they had begun to produce on day three when Australia was bowled out for 164 in its second innings for an overall lead of 368.