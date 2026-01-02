Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth's Semenyo To Play Against Arsenal Despite Man City Interest

The Ghana international is third on the Premier League’s scoring chart this season — his nine goals trailing only Erling Haaland (19) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (11)

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League soccer Bournemouth vs Fulham: Antoine Semenyo
EPL 2024-25: Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates a goal. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Antoine Semenyo is expected to start against Arsenal on Saturday

  • The Ghanian is expected to move in January transfer window amidst Man City interest

  • Iraola didn’t dispute the reports that a move is close

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is expected to play against Arsenal on Saturday despite reports linking him to an imminent transfer to Manchester City.

“Antoine is going to play, yes,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday at a press conference.

The Ghana international is third on the Premier League’s scoring chart this season — his nine goals trailing only Erling Haaland (19) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (11).

The Cherries host Arsenal and then Tottenham in midweek.

“The idea at least (is) that he is going to be available in these two home games,” Iraola said. “I hope he can be here more time but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Iraola didn’t dispute the reports that a move is close.

“There is nothing signed,” he said. “For sure there are conversations. I understand a lot of the noise around, but there is nothing signed. Antoine is our player.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Pending White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled For September 2026: Check Details

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Citizenship Row: Political Crossfire Over Bengaluru Demolition Victims

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Crans-Montana Bar Fire: Dozens Dead, 115 Injured In Swiss Ski Resort

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism