Leeds United Manager Daniel Farke Accepts Ban Ahead Of FA Cup Fifth Round

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will miss the club’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Norwich after accepting a one-match ban following his red card against Manchester City

Updated on:
Published At:
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke ban update FA Cup 2025-26 fifth Round
Leeds' head coach Daniel Farke walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Daniel Farke banned for Leeds United’s FA Cup tie after jogging towards referee to protest during Manchester City defeat

  • German accepts FA sanction and £8,000 fine to avoid potential two-match suspension

  • Leeds struggling for momentum after Sunderland loss and sit just three points above relegation zone

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has been given a one-match ban for jogging toward the referee to complain moments after a 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League.

Farke, who was shown a red card by match official Peter Bankes, can’t be on the touchline for Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round game against Norwich at Elland Road.

On Friday, the German accepted the Football Association’s sanction, which includes a fine of 8,000 pounds ($10,600), rather than risk a two-match suspension.

Farke had defended his actions after the loss to City, saying he wanted to ask why more time wasn’t added.

“I’m not light like a butterfly. I don’t look unbelievably cute and sweet when I jog,” he said. “I will never ever jog on the pitch again.

“There was not one bad word. I didn’t abuse him at all. I didn’t swear at him at all. As soon as I arrived, he had the red card in his hand.”

Leeds lost 1-0 to Sunderland at home Tuesday and is just three points above the relegation zone. Its next Premier League game is March 15 at Crystal Palace.

