Srinagar Fires Damage Nine Houses And Bakery Unit In Two Separate Incidents

Fire in Shampora, Nowhatta damaged at least nine houses in a densely populated area.
Fire and emergency services controlled the Nowhatta blaze quickly.
A separate fire completely destroyed a bakery unit in Budshah Nagar, Natipora.
At least nine houses and a bakery unit sustained damage in two separate fire incidents across the city on Friday, officials said.
According to PTI, a blaze started in a house at Shampora in the Nowhatta area, spreading rapidly to neighbouring homes because of the densely populated locality.
PTI reported that fire and emergency services personnel reached the location promptly and managed to bring the fire under control. Officials added that at least nine houses suffered heavy damage in this incident.
In a separate event, a fire erupted at a bakery unit in Budshah Nagar locality of Natipora area. Reported PTI, the bakery unit was destroyed in the blaze.
This is a developing story.
(With inputs from PTI)