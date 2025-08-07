Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score: Harry Kane celebrates after scoring in the pre-season friendly match at Allianz Arena. | Photo: Instagram/fcbayern

Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Bayern Munich secured a 4-0 win against Spurs, handing Thomas Frank his first defeat in charge of his new side. Harry Kane opened the scoring against his former club in the 12th minute. He had the chance to double Bayern’s advantage three minutes later, but skied a penalty. Kingsley Coman scored in the 61st minute. Youngsters Lennart Karl and Jonash Kusi-Asare scored twice in five minutes to seal a big win for the Bavarians. Read the play-by-play updates from the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

Good evening, football fans! Tonight we have a high-profile friendly match in store for you as German champions Bayern Munich face Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur. The action in Bavaria kicks off at 10:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.



Our second pre-season friendly back at the Allianz Area with your support behind us. 💪 🏟️



— FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) August 7, 2025

7 Aug 2025, 08:22:47 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Where To Watch? The pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur can be seen live on SPURSPLAY and FC Bayern TV Plus platforms. You can follow the live scores right here on Outlook India.

7 Aug 2025, 08:31:30 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Ballon d'Or Nominees Today, the 30-player shortlists for the men's and women's Ballon d'Or 2025 awards were announced. Four Bayern Munich players were among those nominated.

7 Aug 2025, 08:48:13 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Injury Issues Both sides have a major long-term injury issue to contend with before today's fixture. Spurs revealed that midfielder James Maddison suffered an ACL rupture on his right knee during the friendly match against Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without Jamal Musiala, who suffered a serious injury during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final match against PSG.

7 Aug 2025, 08:57:34 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Bayern Munich Starting XI Manuel Neuer (gk); Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

7 Aug 2025, 09:02:19 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Spurs Starting XI Guglielmo Vicario (gk); Jed Spence, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; Pepe Mate Sarr, Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson

7 Aug 2025, 09:21:20 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Big Selection Calls Bayern Munich have essentially named their strongest available XI tonight. Harry Kane will be up against his former side, two years after swappning North London for Bavaria. Meanwhile, big-money purchase Luis Diaz will also be getting a start. For Spurs, though, former Bayern Munich man Mathys Tel is surprisingly dropped to the bench, while Richarlison starts. Similarly, Wilson Odobert is also on the bench. Dominik Solanke is not in the squad at all due to reasons unknown. Joao Palhinha, meanwhile, starts against his parent club.

7 Aug 2025, 10:01:38 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off! | 0' FCB 0-0 TOT The hosts kick off tonight's pre-season clash. Stay tuned as we bring you the live updates from the Allianz Arena.

7 Aug 2025, 10:07:28 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 5' FCB 0-0 TOT As expected, a strong start from Bayern Munich in the opening five minutes. Olise curled in wonderful free-kick then went just wide of the left post, with Vicario rooted to his spot. Since then, the Bundesliga champioins have continued to push for an early goal.

7 Aug 2025, 10:12:07 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 12' FCB 0-0 TOT The game has opened up a bit. Tottenham are threatening when they move forward in numbers, with Kudus floating in a good delivery into the box that evaded everyone. Meanwhile, Bayern go up ahead, and Diaz wins a corner that is cleared by Sarr.

7 Aug 2025, 10:13:23 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kane SCORES! | 12' FCB 1-0 TOT Bayern win back posession from Spurs' clearance. Olise plays a sumptous pass from the centre-line that finds Kane outside the box. The former Tottenham striker takes the ball and finds the far corner with a composed finish. No celebration from Kane.

7 Aug 2025, 10:16:33 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kane PENALTY MISS! | 15' FCB 1-0 TOT What was that from Kane?! Bayern earn a penalty after Joao Palhinha lunges into Josip Stanisic, sending the full-back flying. The referee immediately points to the spot, although the on-loan Bayern player is not happy with the decision. Harry Kane steps up to the spot, and ... skies it! It was high and wide by some distance. A wry smile on Kompany's face.

7 Aug 2025, 10:28:12 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 27' FCB 1-0 TOT Bayern continue to dominate proceedings, with Leon Goretzka having a shot at Vicario's goal. The Italian did well to get down quickly to keep it out. However, Spurs have had their moments, most notably from the penalty shot after Jed Spence went down under pressure from Laimer.

7 Aug 2025, 10:37:19 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 36' FCB 1-0 TOT Another chance goes begging for Bayern. Coman did well to beat his marker and feed Kane. The striker cuts back into the box, and it bounces and falls to Goretzka. The midfielder has a shot from outside the box, an dit goes JUST wide of the top bar.

7 Aug 2025, 10:47:16 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time | FCB 1-0 TOT Bayern go one goal up into the break. They had so many chances that the match could have been over by now. Goretzka could have had a hattrick by now, and Kane's horrible penalty miss will hurt Kompany. Overall, however, the Bavarian side are well and truly in control.

7 Aug 2025, 11:03:13 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second-Half Starts | FCB 1-0 TOT The players are down on the pitch, and the second half is underway. Joao Palhinha, who did not have a good debut, is off, and Bergvall is on in his place.

7 Aug 2025, 11:09:18 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 51' FCB 1-0 TOT Although Spurs started strongly, with Richarlison and Kudus combining well down the left flank, Bayern almost got the second goal though Michael Olise. The Frenchman was fed by Kane with a good cross, but the shot is high and wide.

7 Aug 2025, 11:19:01 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Coman SCORES! | 61' FCB 2-0 TOT Bayern's dominance pays off. Konrad Laimer is too strong for Spence, with the Austrian winning the ball in Spurs' half. He then plays it to Coman on the edge of the box. The Frenchman cuts in and then shoots with his left, which flies past Vicario.

7 Aug 2025, 11:25:16 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 67' FCB 2-0 TOT A brilliant save from Vicaro to keep out Kane from close range keeps the score respectable for Spurs. Bayern bring on eight players. Except Kim and Boey, the rest are all academy prospects. Kane goes off.

7 Aug 2025, 11:33:44 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Karl SCORES! | 75' FCB 3-0 TOT Luis Diaz runs with the ball from the left side. Spurs defenders intercept, but it falls to a Bayern player who plays it to Lennart Karl. The 17-year-old stuns Vicario with a curler from the edge of the box that beats the Italian goalkeeper.

7 Aug 2025, 11:38:49 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kusi-Asare SCORES! | 80' FCB 4-0 TOT The youngsters of Bayern are continuing their dominance of Tottenham Hostpur. A ping-pong in the Spurs box leads to the loose ball falling into the path of young Jonah Kusi-Asare, and the Swede shoots first time to find the far corner. It's all too easy for Bayern at the moment.