Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

Kolkata woke to an icy dawn on January 6, 2026, recording the coldest January morning in 15 years with the mercury plunging to 10.2 degrees Celsius, significantly below the normal minimum of around 16-17°C for this season. This represents a temperature departure of 6.7°C below normal, creating severe winter conditions across the city. The last time Kolkata recorded a minimum below 11°C in January was in 2023, when it dipped to 10.9°C, making today's reading exceptionally harsh. The combination of dense fog, cold air masses, and northerly winds has created a treacherous winter environment. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that temperatures may decline further by an additional 2°C over January 7-8 before stabilizing, potentially bringing even more severe cold stress to residents.