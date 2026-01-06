Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

Kolkata records coldest January day in 15 years with minimum of 10.2°C, 6.7°C below normal on January 6, 2026. Dense fog reduces visibility; AQI at 234 (severe); temperature expected to drop further till January 8.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kolkata Weather
Kolkata Weather
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kolkata records coldest January day, 10.2°C, lowest in 15 years

  • Maximum temperature around 20-24°C; humidity 67-94%

  • The temperature may drop further by 2°C on January 7-8 before stabilizing

  • Dense fog is expected in the morning hours in the North Bengal districts (Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri)

Kolkata woke to an icy dawn on January 6, 2026, recording the coldest January morning in 15 years with the mercury plunging to 10.2 degrees Celsius, significantly below the normal minimum of around 16-17°C for this season. This represents a temperature departure of 6.7°C below normal, creating severe winter conditions across the city. The last time Kolkata recorded a minimum below 11°C in January was in 2023, when it dipped to 10.9°C, making today's reading exceptionally harsh. The combination of dense fog, cold air masses, and northerly winds has created a treacherous winter environment. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that temperatures may decline further by an additional 2°C over January 7-8 before stabilizing, potentially bringing even more severe cold stress to residents.

Dense Fog and Visibility Crisis

Dense fog wrapped Kolkata in the morning hours on January 6, dramatically reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions for commuters and traffic. While Kolkata city proper experienced moderate fog, suburban areas and nearby regions faced significantly denser fog conditions with visibility dropping to critically low levels. North Bengal districts, including Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling, are experiencing particularly dense fog with visibility reduced to 50-200 metres, disrupting transportation and daily routines.

Air Quality Deteriorates to Severe Levels

Air quality in Kolkata has deteriorated significantly to severe levels with an AQI of 234-246, classified as "very unhealthy" for outdoor activities. PM2.5 levels stand at 159-190 µg/m³ and PM10 at 222-265 µg/m³, both in severe categories posing serious respiratory health risks. The dense fog has trapped pollution near the ground, preventing natural ventilation and dispersal of pollutants.

Snow Alert for Himachal - null
IMD Rain and Snow Alert for Himachal, J&K, and Uttarakhand

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature Trend and Extended Forecast

Kolkata's daytime temperatures are expected to remain 3-5°C below normal across Gangetic West Bengal for the coming days. The maximum temperature on January 6 is expected to be around 20-24°C, with minimums potentially dropping further. Seven-day forecasts predict minimums hovering around 10-14°C through January 12, with marginal warming expected thereafter. Humidity levels remain elevated at 67-94% throughout the forecast period, with winds from the northwest at 9-14 km/h.

Published At:
Tags

