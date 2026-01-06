IMD Rain and Snow Alert for Himachal, J&K, and Uttarakhand

IMD issues rain and snow alert for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 6, 2026. Isolated light-to-moderate snowfall in higher reaches; ground frost likely Uttarakhand. Cold wave continues with below-normal temperatures.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Snow Alert for Himachal
Summary
  • Isolated light-to-moderate snowfall very likely J&K-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand January 6

  • Moderate to heavy snowfall January 7-13 over the western Himalayas

  • Rainfall deficit expected January-March 2026

  • Minimum temperatures below normal; below-normal winter snowfall forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued comprehensive weather alerts for the western Himalayan region, warning of significant precipitation and deteriorating conditions across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 6, 2026, onwards. Isolated light-to-moderate snowfall and rainfall are expected on January 6, with more intense weather systems bringing moderate to heavy snow between January 7 and 13. The combination of fresh snowfall, ground frost, and cold conditions will intensify winter severity across these mountain states.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh Weather Report

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh expects isolated light-to-moderate snowfall on January 6, particularly above 2,500 metres in Lahul-Spiti and higher Ladakh elevations. Minimum temperatures will remain 2-4°C below normal, with higher elevations dropping to -8°C or below. A stronger western disturbance from January 7-13 will bring moderate to heavy snowfall, potentially disrupting mountain highways and creating hazardous conditions.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report

Himachal Pradesh will experience isolated light-to-moderate snowfall on January 6, 2026, with precipitation concentrated over higher hill stations including Shimla, Kufri, Chopta and Auli. Lower areas will receive light rainfall instead of snow. Minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain below normal, with plains recording lows around 4-5°C and higher elevations experiencing sub-zero conditions. Visibility will be reduced during snow and fog conditions, creating challenges for road traffic. 

Uttarakhand Weather Report

Uttarakhand faces ground frost on January 6 in isolated pockets, with light-to-moderate snowfall above 2,500-3,000 metres. Mountain stations, including Auli and Chopta, will experience snowfall, while the plains remain dry. Minimum temperatures in the plaare ins expected to be around 4-6°C. The extended western disturbance from January 7-13 will bring moderate to heavy snowfall over higher Himalayan regions, creating hazardous trekking conditions and potential avalanche risks. The rainfall deficit warning is particularly significant for Uttarakhand, as the state has recorded 100% precipitation deficit in December, affecting water resources and rabi crop cultivation across the state.

Extended Snowfall and Long-Term Concerns

A stronger weather system, January 7-13, will bring moderate to heavy snowfall across all three states with significant accumulation at higher elevations. IMD's seasonal outlook indicates below-normal precipitation through March 2026, raising serious concerns about water availability, irrigation, and hydropower generation. Residents should prepare for potential water scarcity.

Tags

