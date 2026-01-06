IMD Rain and Snow Alert for Himachal, J&K, and Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Weather Report

Uttarakhand faces ground frost on January 6 in isolated pockets, with light-to-moderate snowfall above 2,500-3,000 metres. Mountain stations, including Auli and Chopta, will experience snowfall, while the plains remain dry. Minimum temperatures in the plaare ins expected to be around 4-6°C. The extended western disturbance from January 7-13 will bring moderate to heavy snowfall over higher Himalayan regions, creating hazardous trekking conditions and potential avalanche risks. The rainfall deficit warning is particularly significant for Uttarakhand, as the state has recorded 100% precipitation deficit in December, affecting water resources and rabi crop cultivation across the state.

