Snowfall Warning Issued: IMD Alerts for Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal Jan 24

A strong western disturbance continues to influence weather across the western Himalayan states, prompting the IMD to warn of light to moderate snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, a nd Uttarakhand.
The activity is most pronounced in elevated terrain, with isolated heavy snowfalls expected at higher altitudes, particularly in the Pir Panjal range, Himachal hill districts like Shimla and Chamba, and Uttarakhand’s high Himalayan sectors. Gusty winds and sporadic snowfall have already been observed, contributing to cold wave conditions and heightened travel risks.
Weather Conditions by Region
Jammu & Kashmir
Light-to-moderate snowfall is expected across mid-mountain and valley areas on January 24. Higher reaches may record isolated heavy snow, particularly in the upper Pir Panjal and Zanskar regions. Road closures and travel delays are reported on some approaches due to snow accumulation.
Himachal Pradesh
Snow continues in traditional winter spots such as Shimla, Kullu, Manali, and Chamba, with localised heavy rain-snow mixes at times. Overnight and early morning snow flurries will likely persist across hill districts, maintaining cold, cloudy conditions.
Uttarakhand
Higher reaches, including Garhwal and Kumaun zones, are forecast to receive snowfall, especially in regions above 2,000 metres. Authorities have declared weather-related holidays in several districts owing to adverse conditions, underscoring travel hazards and safety concerns.
Current Snowfall and Impacts
Multiple hill stations have seen significant snow accumulation in the last 24 hours. Snow cover and chilled temperatures are affecting local mobility, with some roads temporarily blocked and power disruptions reported in parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand. Tourist inflows in certain hill areas are high amidst snowfall, but officials have cautioned against unnecessary travel in vulnerable zones.
IMD Forecast Details
According to the IMD’s latest forecast bulletin:
23–24 January: Scattered to widespread light-to-moderate snowfall expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
24–25 January: Snowfall activity is likely to become more isolated and scattered, though higher elevations may still see heavier accumulations.
Gusty winds of 40-60 km/h may accompany precipitation over hill terrain on and around January 24, increasing wind chill and travel difficulty.