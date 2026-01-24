Snowfall Warning Issued: IMD Alerts for Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal Jan 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an active snowfall warning for light to moderate snow over Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh on January 24, with isolated heavy snow possible in higher reaches. Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba remain under weather watch; travel caution is advised.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Weather Alert
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Snowfall warning light-moderate over J&K, Himachal, and Uttarakhand today.​

  • IMD snowfall alert heavy, possible in the higher reaches on Jan 24.​

  • Snowfall in Uttarakhand, J&K expected; Himachal isolated heavy.​

  • Shimla snowfall alert, Kullu, Chamba cold wave persists

A strong western disturbance continues to influence weather across the western Himalayan states, prompting the IMD to warn of light to moderate snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, a nd Uttarakhand.

The activity is most pronounced in elevated terrain, with isolated heavy snowfalls expected at higher altitudes, particularly in the Pir Panjal range, Himachal hill districts like Shimla and Chamba, and Uttarakhand’s high Himalayan sectors. Gusty winds and sporadic snowfall have already been observed, contributing to cold wave conditions and heightened travel risks.

Weather Conditions by Region

Jammu & Kashmir

Light-to-moderate snowfall is expected across mid-mountain and valley areas on January 24. Higher reaches may record isolated heavy snow, particularly in the upper Pir Panjal and Zanskar regions. Road closures and travel delays are reported on some approaches due to snow accumulation.

Himachal Pradesh

Snow continues in traditional winter spots such as Shimla, Kullu, Manali, and Chamba, with localised heavy rain-snow mixes at times. Overnight and early morning snow flurries will likely persist across hill districts, maintaining cold, cloudy conditions.

Uttarakhand

Higher reaches, including Garhwal and Kumaun zones, are forecast to receive snowfall, especially in regions above 2,000 metres. Authorities have declared weather-related holidays in several districts owing to adverse conditions, underscoring travel hazards and safety concerns.

Related Content
Related Content
Rains in Delhi - | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Current Snowfall and Impacts

Multiple hill stations have seen significant snow accumulation in the last 24 hours. Snow cover and chilled temperatures are affecting local mobility, with some roads temporarily blocked and power disruptions reported in parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand. Tourist inflows in certain hill areas are high amidst snowfall, but officials have cautioned against unnecessary travel in vulnerable zones.

IMD Forecast Details

According to the IMD’s latest forecast bulletin:

  • 23–24 January: Scattered to widespread light-to-moderate snowfall expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

  • 24–25 January: Snowfall activity is likely to become more isolated and scattered, though higher elevations may still see heavier accumulations.

  • Gusty winds of 40-60 km/h may accompany precipitation over hill terrain on and around January 24, increasing wind chill and travel difficulty.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Timeline Of How We Reached To This Point

  2. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blackcaps In Must Win Situation Against Red-Hot IND

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wawrinka Vs Fritz LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Swiss Veteran Hopes To Continue Dream Run In Melbourne

  2. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

  3. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  4. Croatian Tennis Player Jana Fett Hit With Ban After Positive Doping Test

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  4. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  5. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

  5. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Mercury Rising In Melbourne Affects Games

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley