Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

Delhi NCR weekend weather report forecasts cloudy skies, light rain spells Jan 24-25, mins 7-10°C. IMD alert dense fog; AQI moderate. No heavy rain expected through Republic Day.

Delhi NCR weather
Rains in Delhi | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
The Delhi NCR weekend weather outlook points to a brief change in conditions due to a weakening western disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region may experience very light rainfall or isolated thunderstorms during late-night or early-morning hours on January 24 and 25.

Daytime conditions are expected to remain largely dry, though cloud cover will persist. Surface winds of 20–30 kmph may accompany the system, aiding pollutant dispersion but also contributing to a sharper morning chill. Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain below normal on Friday, with gradual moderation over the weekend.

Saturday Weather Outlook (January 24)

  • Sky condition: Mostly cloudy

  • Rain: Very light, isolated spells possible during night or early morning

  • Fog: Shallow to moderate fog likely until late morning

  • Temperature: Around 7–9°C minimum; near 21–22°C maximum

High humidity levels, peaking close to 90 percent in the morning, could intensify the cold sensation. Areas across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are expected to witness similar conditions. While metro and rail services are likely to operate normally, road commuters may face delays on highways and arterial routes during fog hours.

Sunday and Republic Day Forecast

Weather conditions are expected to stabilise from Sunday onwards. Skies will turn partly cloudy with extended dry spells and clearer afternoons.

  • Maximum temperature: Near 20°C

  • Minimum temperature: Around 9–10°C

  • Rain: No significant rainfall expected

Republic Day parades and outdoor events across Delhi NCR are likely to proceed without weather-related disruptions. A gradual rise in daytime temperatures is anticipated early next week, with a fresh but weak disturbance possibly approaching around January 27.

Post-rain winds are expected to keep air quality (AQI) in the moderate category through the weekend. While pollution levels may fluctuate during calm nighttime conditions, no severe deterioration is forecast.

Morning commuters should exercise caution due to fog-related low visibility. Elderly individuals and children are advised to take precautions against cold mornings. Farmers in nearby regions may plan light irrigation, as no widespread rainfall is expected

