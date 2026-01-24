Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

Sunday and Republic Day Forecast

Weather conditions are expected to stabilise from Sunday onwards. Skies will turn partly cloudy with extended dry spells and clearer afternoons.

Maximum temperature: Near 20°C

Minimum temperature: Around 9–10°C

Rain: No significant rainfall expected

Republic Day parades and outdoor events across Delhi NCR are likely to proceed without weather-related disruptions. A gradual rise in daytime temperatures is anticipated early next week, with a fresh but weak disturbance possibly approaching around January 27.