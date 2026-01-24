Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

Delhi NCR Temperature update max 22°C, min 7°C, fog mornings, weekend.
AQI in Delhi NCR today is moderate post-rain; winds 20-30 kmph aid.
IMD alert in Delhi NCR yellow for fog; dry plains ahead.
The Delhi NCR weekend weather outlook points to a brief change in conditions due to a weakening western disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region may experience very light rainfall or isolated thunderstorms during late-night or early-morning hours on January 24 and 25.
Daytime conditions are expected to remain largely dry, though cloud cover will persist. Surface winds of 20–30 kmph may accompany the system, aiding pollutant dispersion but also contributing to a sharper morning chill. Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain below normal on Friday, with gradual moderation over the weekend.
Saturday Weather Outlook (January 24)
Sky condition: Mostly cloudy
Rain: Very light, isolated spells possible during night or early morning
Fog: Shallow to moderate fog likely until late morning
Temperature: Around 7–9°C minimum; near 21–22°C maximum
High humidity levels, peaking close to 90 percent in the morning, could intensify the cold sensation. Areas across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are expected to witness similar conditions. While metro and rail services are likely to operate normally, road commuters may face delays on highways and arterial routes during fog hours.
Sunday and Republic Day Forecast
Weather conditions are expected to stabilise from Sunday onwards. Skies will turn partly cloudy with extended dry spells and clearer afternoons.
Maximum temperature: Near 20°C
Minimum temperature: Around 9–10°C
Rain: No significant rainfall expected
Republic Day parades and outdoor events across Delhi NCR are likely to proceed without weather-related disruptions. A gradual rise in daytime temperatures is anticipated early next week, with a fresh but weak disturbance possibly approaching around January 27.
Morning commuters should exercise caution due to fog-related low visibility. Elderly individuals and children are advised to take precautions against cold mornings. Farmers in nearby regions may plan light irrigation, as no widespread rainfall is expected