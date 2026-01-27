Delhi NCR Weather Today: IMD Yellow Alert for Light Rain and Thunderstorms

Today’s Delhi NCR forecast sees cloudy conditions with an IMD yellow alert in effect for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and cooler temperatures around 11–21 °C. Residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather through the day and exercise caution on wet roads.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR rain alert
Summary
  • Delhi NCR rain alert IMD yellow for light-moderate rain Jan 27.​

  • Delhi NCR weather today, min 9-11°C, max 18-21°C, cloudy skies.​

  • Yellow alert in Delhi NCR, thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today.​

  • Delhi NCR rain forecast: light spells; fog clears gradually.

The Delhi NCR weather today begins on a cool and overcast note, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on January 27, 2026. The change in weather is attributed to a lingering western disturbance affecting north India.

According to the latest Delhi NCR temperature update, early morning temperatures hovered between 9–11°C, while maximums are expected to stay below normal at 18–21°C. Despite relatively light winds early in the day, the feels-like temperature dipped closer to 7°C, adding to the winter chill. Cloud cover remains widespread, though dense fog observed earlier has largely cleared by mid-morning.

Delhi NCR Current Weather Conditions

Light drizzle has been reported from central observatories such as Safdarjung and Palam, while parts of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are experiencing similarly cool and damp conditions. Winds are currently blowing from the northeast at around 8–10 kmph, with humidity levels ranging between 70 and 80 percent.

The Delhi NCR rain forecast suggests that intermittent showers are more likely during the afternoon and evening hours, when convective activity strengthens. Post-rain conditions are expected to help disperse pollutants, keeping the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the moderate range (150–200).

Delhi NCR Weather Outlook

The IMD yellow alert is expected to remain in effect through January 28, with light rain and isolated thunderstorm activity continuing across the region. No severe weather warnings have been issued, but localized waterlogging, traffic congestion, and brief visibility drops on highways cannot be ruled out.

From January 29 onwards, weather conditions are likely to turn dry, with a gradual rise in temperatures. Daytime highs may climb to 23–24°C, signalling a short-lived warm-up after the recent cold spell.

Commuters are advised to plan travel with buffer time, especially during peak evening hours. Motorists should remain alert on expressways and flyovers during sudden showers, while pedestrians are advised to carry rain protection.

Published At:
