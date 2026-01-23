Delhi NCR Rain Today: IMD Yellow/Orange Warning for Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Rain

Delhi NCR rain alert today, light rain, thunderstorms, 30-40 kmph wind, ds IMD.
Delhi NCR is experiencing light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) early on January 23 as an active western disturbance breaks the recent dry spell and affects the region’s weather. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for the capital and adjoining areas, warning of cloudiness and one to two spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day, particularly affecting areas such as Narela, Bawan, and Alipur. Maximum temperatures have dropped to around 19–20°C, with minimums near 11–13°C, while humidity rises sharply after showers. The unsettled conditions follow a period of unusually warm weather earlier this week.
Across Delhi NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, light rain and thunderstorms have been recorded, bringing temporary relief from pollution and contributing to cooler conditions compared to earlier in the week. Streets became slippery in places, with rain accumulation reported in several localities. Air quality indicators (AQI) have shown some improvement due to rain-induced washout of particulates, with readings slipping into the poor category (around 297 AQI), though some areas remain elevated.
Current Conditions and Safety Advisory
The IMD yellow/orange alerts signify widespread cloudiness, thunderstorms raini,n and gusty winds, with visibility potentially reduced to below 500 metres at times during precipitation and fog in early morning hours. Preparations for Republic Day events have been adjusted, including some indoor rehearsals during rain pauses, to ensure safety and minimise disruptions.
Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Outlook
January 23: Rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds; cooler conditions across the NCR.
January 24: Conditions expected to clear; skies become partly cloudy with minimal rain chances.
January 25–26: Dry weather returns, with improving visibility and stabilising temperatures ahead of Republic Day.
Residents are advised to monitor the IMD’s ongoing bulletins and travel advisories, and stay updated with real-time weather data for safe movement and planning over the coming days.