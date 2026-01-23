Delhi NCR Rain Today: IMD Yellow/Orange Warning for Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Rain

Delhi NCR is under an IMD rain alert today, January 23, with thunderstorms, light rain and gusty winds forecast across the region. Temperatures are expected around 20°C/8°C, AQI near 140, while the weekend outlook remains clear, ensuring commuter safety and smooth Republic Day parade arrangements.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Rain Alert Today
Delhi NCR Rain Alert Today
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR rain alert today, light rain, thunderstorms, 30-40 kmph wind, ds IMD.​

  • Rain forecast for the Delhi NCR area, afternoon, evening, Narela Bawana area, with cloudy skies.​

  • Delhi NCR temperature today 20°C max 8°C min humidity 80% post-rain.​

  • AQI Delhi NCR today 140 moderate rain improves pollution, on Republic Day.

Delhi NCR is experiencing light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) early on January 23 as an active western disturbance breaks the recent dry spell and affects the region’s weather. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for the capital and adjoining areas, warning of cloudiness and one to two spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day, particularly affecting areas such as Narela, Bawan, and Alipur. Maximum temperatures have dropped to around 19–20°C, with minimums near 11–13°C, while humidity rises sharply after showers. The unsettled conditions follow a period of unusually warm weather earlier this week.

Across Delhi NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, light rain and thunderstorms have been recorded, bringing temporary relief from pollution and contributing to cooler conditions compared to earlier in the week. Streets became slippery in places, with rain accumulation reported in several localities. Air quality indicators (AQI) have shown some improvement due to rain-induced washout of particulates, with readings slipping into the poor category (around 297 AQI), though some areas remain elevated.

Current Conditions and Safety Advisory

The IMD yellow/orange alerts signify widespread cloudiness, thunderstorms raini,n and gusty winds, with visibility potentially reduced to below 500 metres at times during precipitation and fog in early morning hours. Preparations for Republic Day events have been adjusted, including some indoor rehearsals during rain pauses, to ensure safety and minimise disruptions.

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Outlook

  • January 23: Rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds; cooler conditions across the NCR.

  • January 24: Conditions expected to clear; skies become partly cloudy with minimal rain chances.

  • January 25–26: Dry weather returns, with improving visibility and stabilising temperatures ahead of Republic Day.

Residents are advised to monitor the IMD’s ongoing bulletins and travel advisories, and stay updated with real-time weather data for safe movement and planning over the coming days.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN And Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Pegula In Action Later

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Loses First Set At Margaret Court Arena

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  4. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  2. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  3. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  4. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  5. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

Trending Stories

National News

  1. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  2. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  3. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  3. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way