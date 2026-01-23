Delhi NCR Rain Today: IMD Yellow/Orange Warning for Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Rain

Delhi NCR is experiencing light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) early on January 23 as an active western disturbance breaks the recent dry spell and affects the region’s weather. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for the capital and adjoining areas, warning of cloudiness and one to two spells of light rain and thunderstorms through the day, particularly affecting areas such as Narela, Bawan, and Alipur. Maximum temperatures have dropped to around 19–20°C, with minimums near 11–13°C, while humidity rises sharply after showers. The unsettled conditions follow a period of unusually warm weather earlier this week.