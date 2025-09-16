Understanding Thunderstorms: Causes, Effects, and Essential Safety Tips for Protection

Thunderstorms can be deadly. Flash flooding is the leading cause of thunderstorm-related deaths, particularly when people attempt to drive or walk through fast-moving water. In 2024, severe convective storms contributed to over $51 billion in insured global losses, with the U.S. seeing thousands of damaging storms each year. Hail can destroy crops, vehicles, and roofs, while strong, straight-line winds (sometimes over 100 mph) topple trees and power lines.