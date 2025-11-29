Cyclone Ditwah: Path, Rainfall Forecast, Wind Speeds, and Safety Advisory

Path and Landfall Prediction

Cyclone Ditwah is currently advancing north-northwestwards across the southwest Bay of Bengal, positioning itself menacingly close to the Indian coastline. As of the latest Cyclone Ditwah update, the storm lay centered approximately 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 540 km south of Chennai. The Cyclone Ditwah tracker indicates a consistent trajectory along the Sri Lankan coast, moving at a speed of approximately 7 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the system to reach the vicinity of the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early morning of Sunday, November 30. While the exact landfall location remains dynamic, the storm's proximity is sufficient to trigger widespread severe weather conditions across the region.​