Cyclone Ditwah: Path, Rainfall Forecast, Wind Speeds, and Safety Advisory

Cyclone Ditwah moves towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, expecting to reach the coast by Nov 30 morning. Red alerts issued for heavy rain; residents advised to stay indoors as wind speeds may reach 90 kmph.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cyclone Ditwah
Cyclone Ditwah: Path, Rainfall Forecast, Wind Speeds, and Safety Advisory
  • Cyclone Ditwah's path is projected to reach the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of November 30.

  • Cyclone Ditwah rainfall forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains; red alerts issued for the delta districts and orange alerts for Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

  • Cyclone Ditwah wind speed currently 65-75 kmph, potentially gusting to 90 kmph; dangerous sea conditions expected with waves up to 4.9 meters.

  • Cyclone Ditwah safety advisory urges fishermen to avoid the sea; residents in low-lying areas are advised to evacuate and stay indoors.

Cyclone Ditwah is intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, threatening North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. The IMD predicts the storm will reach the coast by the morning of November 30, triggering red alerts for delta districts and orange alerts for Chennai. With heavy rainfall and strong winds expected, authorities are on high alert for potential disruptions.

Path and Landfall Prediction

Cyclone Ditwah is currently advancing north-northwestwards across the southwest Bay of Bengal, positioning itself menacingly close to the Indian coastline. As of the latest Cyclone Ditwah update, the storm lay centered approximately 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 540 km south of Chennai. The Cyclone Ditwah tracker indicates a consistent trajectory along the Sri Lankan coast, moving at a speed of approximately 7 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the system to reach the vicinity of the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early morning of Sunday, November 30. While the exact landfall location remains dynamic, the storm's proximity is sufficient to trigger widespread severe weather conditions across the region.​

Rainfall Forecast and District Alerts

The approaching cyclone carries a massive moisture payload, leading to a severe Cyclone Ditwah rainfall forecast. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for November 29 for the delta districts, including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram, where extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is anticipated.

An Orange Alert is active for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 30. Chennai is expected to see its peak rainfall intensity on Saturday and Sunday, raising concerns of urban flooding.​

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Rayalaseema region, is also bracing for heavy downpours as the system skirts northwards.

Wind Speeds and Storm Intensity

Cyclone Ditwah storm intensity is currently classified as a cyclonic storm with maximum sustained surface winds of 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph. The Cyclone Ditwah wind speed could escalate further as the system moves over open waters, potentially reaching 80-90 kmph gusts closer to the Tamil Nadu coast. The IMD warns of strong surface winds reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph prevailing over south coastal Tamil Nadu, while the delta regions could experience even stronger gusts.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are expected, with wave heights potentially reaching 4.9 meters, making any maritime activity extremely hazardous.​

Safety Advisory and Disaster Preparedness

In light of the Cyclone Ditwah risk warning, a comprehensive Cyclone Ditwah safety advisory has been issued. Fishermen are strictly prohibited from venturing into the southwest Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar until December 1. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across vulnerable districts to assist with potential evacuations and relief operations.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to:

  • Secure windows and doors to prevent wind damage.

  • Stock up on essential supplies like water, dry food, and medicines.

  • Stay indoors during peak storm hours and avoid coastal areas.

  • Follow official updates from the district administration and ignore rumors.

  • Disconnect non-essential electrical appliances during lightning and heavy winds.

Authorities have already closed schools in several districts and cancelled over 50 flights from Chennai airport as part of Cyclone Ditwah disaster preparedness measures.

Published At:
