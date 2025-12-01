Schools Closed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh Due to Cyclone Ditwah Heavy Rain Alert

Chennai school holiday: All schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur remain closed on December 1 due to heavy rain and waterlogging.
Puducherry schools closed: Education Minister announces holiday for all government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Andhra Pradesh school holiday: Tirupati, Nellore, and Annamayya districts declare holiday for all educational institutions, including Anganwadis.
Cyclone Ditwah update: Storm weakened into a deep depression; heavy rain continues over North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh.
Severe weather conditions driven by Cyclone Ditwah have forced the closure of educational institutions across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh today, December 1, 2025. With the cyclone weakening into a deep depression but still carrying significant moisture, widespread heavy rainfall and waterlogging have been reported in coastal regions. Chennai school holiday has been officially declared for all government, private, and aided schools and colleges to ensure student safety. Similarly, authorities in neighboring Puducherry and several districts of Andhra Pradesh have announced a school holiday today as a precautionary measure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued continued alerts for heavy downpours, prompting local administrations to activate disaster management protocols.
Chennai and Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update
In Tamil Nadu, the impact of Cyclone Ditwah has been most severe in the northern coastal districts. The Chennai school holiday announcement covers all educational institutions within the city limits, as well as in the adjoining districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Reports confirm that schools in Kancheepuram are also likely affected, given the "Orange Alert" status for intense rainfall. While official orders for other districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet are district-specific, parents are advised to check with local school authorities.
The decision comes after heavy overnight rains led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Chennai, making commutation hazardous for school buses and students.
Andhra Pradesh: Holidays in Tirupati and Nellore
The Andhra Pradesh school holiday situation is concentrated in the southern districts, where the cyclone's impact is most tangible. The district collectors of Tirupati, Nellore, and Annamayya have officially declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers on December 1. This preventive step is in response to the heavy rainfall alert in Andhra Pradesh, particularly for the Rayalaseema and south coastal regions.
Authorities in Tirupati have emphasized that the holiday applies to all educational institutions without exception, prioritizing the safety of students amidst forecasts of gusty winds and continuous showers.
Puducherry Schools Closed
In the Union Territory of Puducherry, Education Minister A. Namassivayam has announced that all schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Monday, December 1. This decision aligns with the heavy rain warning issued for the coastal belt. The local administration is closely monitoring the situation to decide on further closures if the weather in Puducherry continues to deteriorate.
Cyclone Ditwah Weather Forecast
Although Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression, it remains a potent weather system. The IMD weather alert for Chennai and surrounding areas predicts moderate to heavy rainfall to persist through the day. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected along the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.
Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas, as rough sea conditions and intermittent intense spells of rain are likely to continue for the next 24 hours.