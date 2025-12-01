Schools Closed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh Due to Cyclone Ditwah Heavy Rain Alert

Chennai and Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update

In Tamil Nadu, the impact of Cyclone Ditwah has been most severe in the northern coastal districts. The Chennai school holiday announcement covers all educational institutions within the city limits, as well as in the adjoining districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Reports confirm that schools in Kancheepuram are also likely affected, given the "Orange Alert" status for intense rainfall. While official orders for other districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet are district-specific, parents are advised to check with local school authorities.