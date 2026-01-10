Assam CM Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Conduct During ED Raids

According to the Assam Chief Minister, any attempt by an elected leader to intervene in investigative proceedings undermines institutional processes and could weaken public confidence in governance.

Photo: PTI
  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Mamata Banerjee’s conduct during ED raids in Kolkata, calling it disturbing and inappropriate.

  • He alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister interfered in the investigation by entering the search premises and removing documents.

  • The remarks come amid heightened political tensions, with the TMC accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies against opposition leaders.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her conduct during recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Kolkata linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, alleging that her actions amounted to interference in an ongoing investigation.

Speaking to journalists in Guwahati, Sarma said Banerjee’s behaviour during the raids could lead to a loss of public respect and raised serious concerns about adherence to the rule of law. He accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of entering premises being searched by the central agency, removing documents, and using inappropriate language against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The way Mamata Banerjee entered the crime scene, took away files, and used foul language against the Home Minister is deeply disturbing,” Mr. Sarma said, adding that such conduct sets a dangerous precedent for constitutional authorities.

According to the Assam Chief Minister, any attempt by an elected leader to intervene in investigative proceedings undermines institutional processes and could weaken public confidence in governance. He maintained that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently, without political pressure or obstruction.

The ED raids, carried out earlier this week in Kolkata, were part of an investigation linked to the operations of I-PAC, a political consultancy firm that has worked with multiple political parties across the country. The searches triggered strong reactions from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Banerjee accusing the Centre of using central agencies to target opposition leaders.

Banerjee had visited one of the locations where the ED was conducting searches and publicly criticised the agency’s actions, alleging political vendetta. Her party has repeatedly accused the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies to harass opposition-ruled States, an allegation the Centre has denied.

Sarma, however, rejected these claims, stating that no individual, irrespective of political position, should place themselves above the law. “Such actions do not strengthen democracy; they weaken it,” he said.

The exchange adds to the growing war of words between leaders of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, particularly in the run-up to key political battles and amid heightened scrutiny of opposition leaders by central investigative agencies

